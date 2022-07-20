CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Kayla Tausche on “Squawk on the Street” Today

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. stock indexes looked like they were in for some jumbled trading Friday morning after a relatively strong finish Thursday. The U.S. dollar, which had been getting stronger and weighing on growth-oriented tech stocks, cooled off a bit after the European Central Bank, in a bid to counter inflation, hiked rates for the first time in more than a decade. That especially helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which closed Thursday 1.36% higher. But then one-time social media darling Snap reported after the bell, and well ... see below.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO