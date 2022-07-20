ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Kayla Tausche on “Squawk on the Street” Today

CNBC
 3 days ago

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Wednesday, July 20th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/07/20/goldmans-economists-see-50percent-chance-of-recession-in-next-24-months-says-david-solomon.html. All references must be...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. stock indexes looked like they were in for some jumbled trading Friday morning after a relatively strong finish Thursday. The U.S. dollar, which had been getting stronger and weighing on growth-oriented tech stocks, cooled off a bit after the European Central Bank, in a bid to counter inflation, hiked rates for the first time in more than a decade. That especially helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which closed Thursday 1.36% higher. But then one-time social media darling Snap reported after the bell, and well ... see below.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayla Tausche
CNBC

Gold set to snap 5-week losing streak on softer dollar, yields

Gold headed for its first weekly gain in six on Friday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's decline bolstered non-yielding bullion's safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted. Spot gold was up 0.29% to $1,723.34 per ounce and on track for a more than 1% weekly rise,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squawk On The Street#Cnbc#Capitol Hill
CNBC

Tesla dumps bitcoin, and a former Coinbase manager charged with insider trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ganesh Swami of Covalent explains what inflation and rising interest rates could mean for crypto.
STOCKS
CNBC

Op-ed: Dividend stocks are a smart option for yield-hungry retired investors

Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors have taken beating this year. It's been especially hard on those in retirement or near it. Many financial experts tout Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, Series I bonds and other vehicles as potential remedies, but the upside is limited. Amid a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon guilty in Jan. 6 contempt of Congress case

Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon was found guilty Friday at his trial for contempt of Congress in a Washington, D.C., federal court. Jurors took less than three hours of deliberations to convict Bannon of two counts of willfully failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the House select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
CNBC

Meta, Nvidia, Shopify, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy