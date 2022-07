CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police wounded two people during a shootout Friday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side. Officers were conducting an “investigatory stop” of several people shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Morgan in the Pilsen neighborhood when there was an exchange of gunfire, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.

