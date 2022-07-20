ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Gunshots in South St. Cloud, One Person Wounded

By Lee Voss
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating another shooting incident in south St. Cloud. It's the third incident of gunshots in that area in the last two weeks. Officers...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Police: Second Person Arrested In Shooting Near Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- A second person has been arrested following Tuesday's shooting near Lake George. St. Cloud Police say 18-year-old Rakym Fraizer of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Police Ask for Help With Friday Shots Fired

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shots fired call Friday night. Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 11th Street South at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say two possible suspects fled the area before officers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Bus Operators Earn Top Ten Finishes at State Roadeo

AUSTIN -- St. Cloud bus drivers placed among the very best in the state last week. The annual Statewide Bus Roadeo was held by the Minnesota Public Transit Association in Austin on July 16th. More than 30 large and small bus operators competed including five St. Cloud Metro Bus employees....
AUSTIN, MN
WJON

Why More People in Central MN are Getting the Latest Version of COVID

A less severe but more contagious version of COVID-19 continues to impact Central Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He says the BA .5 sub variant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is the one making its way through the community this summer. Dr. Morris says CentraCare has 20 people currently hospitalized at St. Cloud Hospital with this version of COVID-19 but none of them are sick enough to be in the ICU.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Hey Minnesota, Left Lane Cruisers Are Back [Opinion]

I spend about five or so hours weekly traveling on the Interstate. For most of the Winter, most drivers were using the lanes correctly. Well, I guess, assuming everyone was all of a sudden aware of how to drive on the Interstate was a bit presumptuous. I pulled onto the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Former St. Cloud City Hall to be Demolished Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- The former St. Cloud City Hall building will be coming down next week. Mayor Dave Kleis says the small part of an attached structure on the west side of the main building will be taken down on Monday. The main building will start being demolished on Tuesday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Smoke from Canada Impacting Western Minnesota Wednesday

UNDATED -- Smoke is in the air out in western Minnesota. The National Weather Service says the smoke is showing up on satellite imagery. This drifted down from Canada and will move south and east through the day. A MnDOT webcam on I-94 near Dilworth shows the hazy skies resulting...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

District 742 Accepts Historic Donation

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 has approved a historic donation. At Wednesday’s meeting, District 742’s School Board unanimously agreed to accept a donation of three parcels of land adjacent to Westwood Elementary School. The three parcels, with an appraised value of $975,000, were donated by JAZZZZ Holdings. In...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Stay in a Civil War Cabin Air BnB an Hour From St. Cloud

If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Atlas Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Atlas!! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, little is known of his past. He is a smart and curious boy! He is extremely treat-motivated and attentive. He already walks well on a leash and knows "sit" Atlas would love to learn more to earn "T-R-E-A-T-S" and praise. Ask us about GoodPup training!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

For Sale ‘Mansion’ With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

The housing market is in a weird place right now, with interest rates going up, but that isn't stopping people from listing their homes for sale. One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures. Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota, with probabilities leaning toward below normal across central and northern Minnesota. Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota State Butterfly Added to Endangered List

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Butterfly is now listed as endangered because of its fast dwindling population in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black monarch butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Central Minnesota Employers Adjusting to Worker Shortage

Central Minnesota employers continue to deal with a worker shortage. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says employers and organizations like hers are working to not only retain the workers they have in the community but to sell possible employees on relocating to the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

