Riverfest Weekend Kicks Off the 44th New England Paddlesports Championship; On-river and Off-river Activities; Riff Raft Regatta; ‘Lampey’ Competition
BRATTLEBORO, VT—July 19, 2022—The Connecticut River Conservancy’s first-ever Riverfest Weekend kicks off Aug. 6 & 7 in Brattleboro and Hinsdale, highlighted by the 44th Annual New England Paddlesports Championship on Sunday. Riverfest promises family-friendly near-river and on-river activities bridging southwest New Hampshire with southeast Vermont. www/ctriver.org/nepc-riverfest....www.ibrattleboro.com
