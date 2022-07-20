ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Riverfest Weekend Kicks Off the 44th New England Paddlesports Championship; On-river and Off-river Activities; Riff Raft Regatta; ‘Lampey’ Competition

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRATTLEBORO, VT—July 19, 2022—The Connecticut River Conservancy’s first-ever Riverfest Weekend kicks off Aug. 6 & 7 in Brattleboro and Hinsdale, highlighted by the 44th Annual New England Paddlesports Championship on Sunday. Riverfest promises family-friendly near-river and on-river activities bridging southwest New Hampshire with southeast Vermont. www/ctriver.org/nepc-riverfest....

VTDigger

White River Junction health clinic expanding with New Hampshire location

Editor’s note: This story by Nora Doyle-Burr first appeared in the Valley News on July 22. The White River Junction-based Good Neighbor Health Clinic, which provides medical and dental care for uninsured or under-insured people in the Upper Valley, has signed a three-year lease on a space in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the clinic’s director said.
LEBANON, NH
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Addison Independent

Pope and his calf score big at dairy show

On July 9, 4-H’ers from Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, Rutland and Windsor counties showed the dairy cows and calves they raised through their 4-H projects this year at the Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
wamc.org

Six Vermont communities receive federal block grants

More than $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grants will go to six projects across Vermont. Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that the $2.22 million will go to the towns of Arlington, Highgate, Pittsford and Randolph and the cities of South Burlington and Vergennes. The Republican calls the grants an essential resource that help local communities with priority projects that benefit mostly low- and moderate-income residents.
VERMONT STATE
ibrattleboro.com

HatchSpace Seeks Volunteers for a Community Woodworking Project

HatchSpace, Brattleboro’s community woodworking facility, is looking for assistance with a special service project to benefit the Putney Central School. Volunteers will work alongside skilled woodworkers to build classroom worktables. Light carpentry skills appreciated but not necessary. We’re aiming for an August 1st start date, with day and evening work sessions to last for about two weeks. This will be a fun and instructive experience! Please contact Karen at info@hatchspace.org for more information.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Vernon Street Closure

Town Manager’s Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. *************************************************************************************. Green Mountain Power will be working on Vernon Street around the intersection of Vernon Street and Bridge Street on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 5:00am to 3:00pm. During that time Vernon Street will be closed from Main Street to Royal Road. During the remainder of the week there may be alternate traffic.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials warn of cyanobacteria bloom in pond in Bedford

BEDFORD, N.H. — Officials released a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Sebbins Pond in Bedford. State environmental officials said testing on Wednesday showed elevated levels of the bacteria. The bacteria bloom can be seen on the surface of the water. Cyanobacteria is a natural component of fresh water. It's found...
BEDFORD, NH
cnyhomepage.com

Autopsy: Woman found dead in Vermont was shot

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Autopsy results in for Vermont homicide investigation

Autopsy results from Vermont State Police are in for the deaths of Mary Anderson and Matthew Davis. Davis has ties to the Pittsfield area. Anderson was found dead in her truck Tuesday in Brattleboro. Davis, her former boyfriend, was shot dead by state police in West Brattleboro later that same...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Fugitive wanted in more than one state arrested in NY

A Vermont fugitive wanted in more than one state is arrested in New York. Todd Slade, 48, was found on County Route 18 in the town of Hampton, Washington County on Friday. Slade is facing several charges in Vermont and Colorado. This includes an assault related charge and a violation of abuse order.
HAMPTON, NY
VTDigger

Slate Ridge owner submits site plan, but remains out of compliance

On Friday — the morning after the Town of Pawlet filed a request with the Environmental Division of Vermont’s Superior Court to hold Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge, in contempt of court — Banyai submitted a site plan to the town, fulfilling one of the court’s demands.
PAWLET, VT
WCAX

Severe weather plays role in serious crash on I-89 in NH

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire State Police say around 1:00 p.m., a Ford Escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18 in Lebanon. The driver of the Ford was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.
LEBANON, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

