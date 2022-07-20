Riverfest Weekend Kicks Off the 44th New England Paddlesports Championship; On-river and Off-river Activities; Riff Raft Regatta; ‘Lampey’ Competition

More than $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grants will go to six projects across Vermont. Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that the $2.22 million will go to the towns of Arlington, Highgate, Pittsford and Randolph and the cities of South Burlington and Vergennes. The Republican calls the grants an essential resource that help local communities with priority projects that benefit mostly low- and moderate-income residents.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO