Connecticut State

The Connecticut K9 Olympics: September 17, 2022

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo good to see my friends from K9 Olympics! We’re going for GOLD! Celebrating 30 years on...

960weli.iheart.com

WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thereminder.com

Standout teen hockey player sets his sights on the pros

LONGMEADOW – Matthew Regan is entering Longmeadow High School in the fall, but the 14-year-old already knows what he wants to do with his life. Play ice hockey. “My goal is to go pro,” Regan told Reminder Publishing while he was at the Mini Chowder Cup tournament in Foxboro.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

Connecticut could reach record-high temperatures this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Weather experts and Connecticut officials are warning of the excessive heat expected this weekend with temperatures soaring to near record highs and the air feeling like more than 100 degrees in some areas. Across Connecticut, a heat advisory is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Famous Band From Connecticut

The Carpenters are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Connecticut. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the legendary sibling duo as Connecticut's top choice. "Brother and sister team Richard and Karen Carpenter, who...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Who will be the first CT marijuana growers? A clearer picture begins to emerge

Connecticut is on the verge of giving the green light to some of the state’s first cannabis growers. This week the state Department of Consumer Protection, which is in charge of regulating the adult-use market, released the business names associated with the 16 social equity applicants who received initial approval for cultivator licenses.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Shoreline towns asked to reduce water by 15%: Connecticut Water

Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Water is asking clients out of a water system in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to voluntarily reduce water usage by 15%. The water system is quickly approaching a drought watch according to a release from Connecticut Water. It is the second of four levels in their drought response plan.
CLINTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Plainfield Academy: Grooming Connecticut Scholars in the 18th and 19th Centuries

Founded in the late 18th century, the Plainfield Academy went on to become just the third school incorporated in the state of Connecticut. Its classical influences and challenging curriculum groomed entire generations of Connecticut students for the rigors of higher education. As a pioneer in early education, Plainfield Academy provided the model that numerous competing institutions followed—institutions that became so numerous they eventually forced Plainfield Academy to close its doors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Register Citizen

Power mostly restored in CT after thunderstorms

Most of Connecticut had its power back on Friday morning following thunderstorms that passed through Connecticut Thursday afternoon. As of 6 a.m., Eversource reported just 35 outages statewide, including 15 outages in Plymouth and 13 in Kent. United Illuminating reported no outages in its coverage area. . Starting at around...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Trench collapse in Vernon turns fatal

A man has been detained after having a stand off with West Hartford Police for 6 hours. After much negotiation, the man was detained and taken away by an ambulance, with officers in tow. Updated: 21 hours ago. Man who pushed boy off bike faces more charges. Updated: 21 hours...
VERNON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut man in court for allegedly pushing 11-year-old off his bike

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — The man arrested for pushing an 11-year-old Daniel Duncan of Deep River off his bike appeared before a judge Friday morning in Middletown Superior Court. Jameson Chapman, 48, is facing several charges and is now being admitted into a treatment center, where he must complete the program, or else he would be due back in court.
DEEP RIVER, CT
GoLocalProv

Meet the 18-Year-Old Who is Running for Governor of Rhode Island

Zach Hurwitz wants to be Governor of Rhode Island. At just 18 years of age, he is legally allowed to run for the office. Now, it appears he is on the path to be on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. The Saunderstown resident gathered 1.112 validated signatures...
POLITICS
nerej.com

Horvath & Tremblay sells four retail properties in New England for $22.16 million

Rocky Hill, CT Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $22.16 million. Matt Nadler and Brian Ahrens of Horvath & Tremblay completed the sale of Wayback Burgers in Rocky Hill. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller to complete the transaction at a sale price of $837,077. Wayback Burgers is located at 346 Cromwell Ave. Wayback Burgers has been at this location since 2009 and has two years of term remaining on their triple net lease, plus one, 5-year renewal option. The lease calls for annual increases in both the primary term and renewal option based on the change in the CPI-U. Wayback Burgers is situated at the signalized intersection of Cromwell Ave. (CT Rte. 3), one of the area’s primary retail and commercial thoroughfares and New Britain Ave. (CT Rte. 160).
ROCKY HILL, CT

