ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Potential casino to be built in Kenosha County

By Julia Marshall
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un1am_0gmPc09p00

The Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International have partnered to relaunch an effort to build a casino and entertainment district in Kenosha County.

According to a news release, the tribe would be the owner of the destination, which is slated to consist of a casino, Hard Rock music venue, Hard Rock cafe, hotel, and other amenities. Hard Rock would be the developer and manager of the project.

This comes after a unanimous vote Tuesday night approving the sale of nearly 60 acres of land for $15 million. The land is southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street.

"I think it is our obligation as village board members to maximize village assets and investment when we can and I believe we did so in this case," said Bristol Village President Mike Farrell.

Farrell added that proceeds from the sale would go towards the village's needs which include prioritizing a water tower.

The Menominee Tribe is ranked as one of the largest and poorest tribes in Wisconsin, a news release from the tribe and Hard Rock says. Menominee Charman Ronald J. Corn, Sr. said the revived casino effort is aimed and providing necessary resources to the tribe and its members.

“Hard Rock has a long-standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community,” said Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas.

This effort comes after former Governor Scott Walker rejected a Menominee Hard Rock Project in Kenosha, which was approved by the city, county, and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs back in 2015.

Menominee, Hard Rock renew efforts to open Kenosha casino

“Much has changed since our 2015 effort, but the needs of our tribe and its members have continued and in some cases grown more acute,” Corn said. “We need to make greater investments into health care for our children and elders; we need to make more investments into educating our young people; and we need to do more to reduce the high levels of poverty, hunger, and unemployment in our reservation."

This new proposal is not as large as the one in 2015, the press release states. It's also planned for a different location, which means the project will have to develop a revised federal gaming application and negotiate updated intergovernmental agreements.

Forest County Potawatomi, which owns the Potawatomi in Milwaukee, criticized the move.

“The Potawatomi are opposed to a Florida tribe - with no connections to Wisconsin - coming to the state to open a new casino. Make no mistake, this proposal is being driven by the Florida Seminole Tribe and they will take millions of dollars from Wisconsin back to Florida," a spokesperson said.

Quentin Jackson, has lived in Bristol for four years, and opposed the land sale. Jackson believes village leaders should have been more transparent and that the proposed entertainment development is too big for the community.

"I think the main issue is it will distract from the local business and bring it all to the casino which would hurt the local business," Jackson said.

Mike Maxon owns Maxon Equipment which sits in the middle of the land that was purchased. Maxon is concerned about the impact on traffic since 122nd Avenue which runs through the plots is currently a two lane road. However, Maxon was generally optimistic.

"I just think it's gonna be good for the area in my opinion of course as long as they do it in the right way. I'm sure the City of Kenosha will make sure they comply and do things the right way," Maxon said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Alex Lasry Tours Black Owned Small Businesses

This week, Democratic candidate for US Senate Alex Lasry spent an afternoon touring Black and Latino-owned small businesses in Kenosha, following up on recent tours of Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee and Racine. Lasry took the opportunity to talk to the small business owners about their successful businesses, the challenges they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kids From Wisconsin to perform Sunday at Kenosha’s Bandshell

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The state’s premier summer theatre troupe is returning to Kenosha on Sunday (July 24). Making its second trip...
KENOSHA, WI
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

The Kenosha Casino Project Returns: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala

Close up view of a craps table with dices and fiches (3d render) Hard Rock and the Menominee tribe will again attempt to build a casino in Kenosha County. Alderman David Bogdala joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the recent land purchase west of I-94. Listen to the entire interview...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Government
Kenosha County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha: Where Do the Governor Candidates Stand?

Tim Michels called on Gov. Tony Evers “to promise that when he loses in November, he will not agree to anything of this significance while a lame duck.”. The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced on July 20, 2022, “that in partnership with Hard Rock International (Hard Rock), it will relaunch the Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to open a destination entertainment center and casino in the City of Kenosha,” a press release received by Wisconsin Right Now states.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Creative Space Fest 2.0 is July 23 | Local News

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting an all-day music event from 11 am to 10 pm today (July 23). Creative Space Fest 2.0 takes place Downtown in the street in front of Creative Space, 624 57th St. “This year’s lineup features some of Kenosha’s own talent, as well as regional acts...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
racinecountyeye.com

City of Racine Marijuana advisory referendum goes to November 8 ballot

RACINE – City of Racine voters will have their second opportunity in four years to weigh in on the legalization of marijuana. Racine Common Council, on a 10-2 vote Tuesday, approved a resolution to place an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot to measure public opinion on marijuana legalization. The yes-or-no question will state: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed and regulated like alcohol?”
RACINE, WI
WISN

All that you need to know about the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will roar into Milwaukee this weekend. Spectators can watch for free from Bradford Beach and part of McKinley Beach. People can also purchase tickets for the reserved seating areas. The event grounds are located along Lincoln Memorial Drive, at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Rock Music#Village Board#Bristol Village#Hard Rock International
racinecountyeye.com

The Inclusive Bean, a new Racine non-profit, will employ those with disabilities

The Inclusive Bean is coming to Racine. It will be the newest coffee shop to hit the town come spring of 2023. However, unlike most places where you can grab a hot cup of joe, The Inclusive Bean will brew more than just coffee. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization will create opportunities for those with disabilities through its unique employment model.
RACINE, WI
visitlakecounty.org

Can’t-Miss Activity Guide to the 93rd Annual Lake County Fair

The smell of funnel cakes wafts through the air, the distinct aroma of diesel and the distant roar of an engine and the always-familiar odor of farm animals. “Summer’s Best Fest” is back for its 93rd year!. The Lake County Fair is back in full-force and ready...
CBS 58

Report: rescuers recover body of missing Lac La Belle swimmer

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oconomowoc police reported that on Saturday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the body of the missing swimmer was recovered in approximately 32-feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. Rescue efforts were suspended at 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and redeployed at 7:00 a.m. on Friday...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
idesignarch.com

Shingle-Style Lake House with Victorian Influence

This spectacular shingle-style lakeside home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin was designed for gracious living and entertaining. McCormack + Etten Architects was commissioned to design the country estate which also includes a detached carriage house guesthouse and a private boat dock.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
visitkenosha.com

Seven Styles of R&R in Kenosha

Looking for some good ole relaxation time while in Kenosha? There are countless ways to make memories this summer whether your idea of relaxation is doing next to nothing or to get up and go, Kenosha has your ticket to ride. To help plan your time here, check out this...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say an 81-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake around 1:00 p.m. today, on July 22. He was paddle boarding, lost his balance and fell in. Police say he was not wearing a life jacket. Police have not released the name of the person.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy