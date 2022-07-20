ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYWHU_0gmPa16y00
Mother And Son Killed FILE - Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, left, walks into court for his bond hearing on Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh was charged Thursday, July 14, 2022, with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) (Mic Smith)

WALTERBORO, SC — (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son.

His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.

The prosecution denied that, telling the judge that all the evidence points to his guilt in the shootings of his wife and son.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman had previously denied Murdaugh bond after he was charged with stealing money from clients. A different judge later set bond at $7 million but Murdaugh was unable to pay and has remained in jail since October.

His lawyers have complained several times that the bond was set too high, and said that because of lawsuits and frozen assets Murdaugh couldn’t even afford to buy underwear from the jail store.

Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. He also faces more than 80 other charges, including stealing money from clients; running a money laundering and drug ring; and trying to arrange his own death so that his surviving son could receive a $10 million life insurance payout.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxb.com

Former S.C. Attorney Alex Murdaugh Pleads Not Guilty

Former South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty yesterday to the murders of his wife and son. Murdaugh’s plea comes almost a week after he was indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the deaths of his wife Margaret and son Paul. The hearing was originally slated as a bond hearing but Murdaugh and his attorneys requested a formal arraignment. His attorneys consented to no bond and Judge Clifton Newman ultimately denied bond.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sergeant resigns amid criminal investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Sergeant responsible for the supervision of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team has voluntarily resigned amid an internal investigation into a reported relationship he had with a known drug user/dealer in Colleton County. William Janicki resigned from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walterboro, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Money Laundering#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WYFF4.com

U.S. Marshals detail their hunt for South Carolina man accused of killing estranged wife

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man's six-year 'run from the law' is over after his arrest this week, according to the U.S. Marshals. John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was taken into custody in Medford, Oregon, on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and Medford police following a lead provided by a cold case team of investigators at the agency’s headquarters. U.S. Marshals announced.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Accidental shooting leaves teen dead, deputies say

UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 13-year-old Micah Simmons Jr. from Goose Creek. —- CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning. Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Shooting victim ends up at Walgreens on Johns Island, police say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are assisting in a shooting investigation Friday night. Police responded after the victim of a shooting showed up at a Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the Johns Island area. However, police say the shooting actually occurred in the Ravenel/Hollywood area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Fugitive Finders: US Marshals team with local officers to catch wanted criminals in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — “This is the U.S. Marshals Office,” an agent says outside of a North Carolina home. “We have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up.”. Those are the words heard by fugitives in the Carolinas before they’re surrounded by deputy marshals and local law enforcement officers and then taken into custody. For the dozens of wanted criminals in the area, the U.S. Marshals Office says it’s just a matter of time before they’re behind bars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in South Carolina

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after an alligator attack in Cross. According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS, crews responded about 1:30 p.m. to the area of Canal Landing Road for reports of an alligator attack. CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was taken […]
CROSS, SC
WECT

Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) - A South Carolina father apologized after attacking the man who pleaded guilty to killing his son in court. The father, Willie Fields, was taken to jail and later released. He said he was sorry after he was captured on surveillance video attacking his son’s killer inside of an Orangeburg County courtroom last week.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Walterboro community reacts to Alex Murdaugh bond hearing

WALTERBORO, S.C. — In the small town of Walterboro, nicknamed the front porch of the Lowcounty, locals and businesses are seeing a lot more activity than normal this week. That's because of Alex Murdaugh. The nationally-spotlighted crime saga continued at the Colleton County courthouse on Wednesday, where the disbarred lawyer's bond hearing on new murder charges took place.
WALTERBORO, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said.
IOWA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly pointed gun at another driver in North Charleston road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver during an incident in North Charleston. Christopher Stewart, 52, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. Police said patrolling […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
101K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy