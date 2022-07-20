Paul Finebaum says Brian Kelly will have LSU playing for a championship

On Monday, Brian Kelly and a few LSU players spoke at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Baton Rouge radio host Jordy Culotta caught up with SEC Network host Paul Finebaum to get his thoughts on how Kelly’s press conference went. Finebaum was impressed with Kelly and said he has been since Kelly took the job.

“In a reasonable period of time, he’s gonna have LSU playing for a national championship,” Finebaum said about his expectations from Kelly.

In Finebaum’s view, Kelly is a top-five coach in the country.

LSU’s decision to hire Kelly was one of the more polarizing moves of the latest coaching carousel cycle. Many have questioned his ability to recruit Louisiana and win the big games after struggling to get over the hump at Notre Dame.

After all the talk, I’m sure LSU fans are just ready to see the Tigers get out and play.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.