New Orleans, LA

What Brian Kelly said will be different about LSU's season opener this year

By Will Rosenblatt
 3 days ago
LSU came into the 2021 season hoping for a bounce-back after a disappointing, pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. That hope faded quickly when it dropped the opener against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Brian Kelly has watched that game, and he thinks there will be a key difference when LSU takes the field against Florida State this year to open the season in New Orleans.

Kelly said LSU looked tired in its opener last year. He spoke about using scientific data to manage the workload and said all of their summer workouts were outside, so the team would be prepared to deal with the heat in the fall.

Kelly said this is the 13th year he’s been using this program to prepare his team.

Personally, Kelly’s commitment to getting the conditioning right has been promising. Throughout Coach O’s tenure, it seemed like LSU was overworked at some times and underworked at others. Outside of 2018 and 2019, it was hard to find a balance.

The attention to detail could pay off for the Tigers this year with better health throughout the season.

