Orlando, FL

Fun Food Events for July 23-29

By John Graham
edibleorlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great things about working for Edible Orlando is that you can taste something wonderful at a local restaurant, ask for the recipe, and they just might give it to you! Have you tried the caramelized cauliflower and whipped goat cheese appetizer from The Chef and I at The...

fox35orlando.com

Orlando's largest art fundraiser announces Bridgerton theme

ORLANDO, Fla. - You are cordially invited to Orlando's annual La Mashchera this September at the CityArts center. La Mashchera is downtown Orlando's Art District's largest annual fundraiser, according to the invite. This year's theme revolves around the Netflix drama Bridgerton. Guests are expected to wear formal attire and follow...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022

Orlando, and the hospitality industry is rebounding big-time in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 7/17/22 (Cheap Snacks Worth Your Money, Tour Groups are Back, ‘Nope’ Advertisement in CityWalk, and More)

Greetings from another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Let’s get going and see what’s new today around the parks. Advertisements for “Nope” have gone up over the weekend at the theater in CityWalk. The movie is out on July 22. If you’re visiting Universal Studios Hollywood, Jupiter’s Claim will be opening on the same day.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Fun Spot's 'Huge' Summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — You favorite theme parks love to roll out seasonal treats and experiences, and Fun Spot America is no different. So we are going On The Town at the Orlando location for highlights you'll want to know before you go. Corey Nwalcott is taking us around Fun...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Cucina Pizza & Bar opens in downtown Orlando

The community officially welcomed Cucina Pizza & Bar to the dining scene of downtown Orlando with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday. City officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers, attended the ceremony and got a taste of Cucina's menu. The event was open to the community as well. The restaurant posted...
ORLANDO, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is Florida's Weirdest Roadside Attraction

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out. The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in...
FLORIDA STATE
yourcommunitypaper.com

Track Shack celebrates 45 years in business

This September, North Mills Avenue’s beloved Track Shack will celebrate the triumph of 45 years in business. They’ve invited their supporters to join them at the Celebration of Running 5K on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orlando Cultural Park to commemorate the milestone. Much has changed since Track Shack’s...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

There's (allegedly) a bathroom ghost haunting this popular Sanford, Florida Brewery.

When I first moved to Orlando, I have to admit, I didn't expect there to be such a huge bar/beer culture here. People are very serious about their local hang outs, their favorite IPAs. Bar culture really is an entire culture here in not only Orlando, but all over Florida. And one of the names you'll here most around these parts is "Wops Hops Brewing Co." Although located just outside of Orlando in Sanford, Florida (an easy 30 minute drive), this hasn't stopped this popular hangout from being on the lips of pretty much everyone I've talked to when moving to Orlando who told me the best places to hang out. With a four-and-a-half star rating on TripAdvisor and a ranking as #23 out of 235 for restaurants in Sanford Florida, it seems that many others agree.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August: See restaurants, menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your stretchy pants ready: Visit Orlando's Magical Dining returns in August for its 17th year!. From Aug. 26 through Oct. 2, diners can feast on a three-course, prix fixe dinner for just $40 per person (plus tax and gratuity) at 102 participating restaurants in the Central Florida area! The annual dining program donates $1 from each meal served to The Able Trust, which works to help expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
ORLANDO, FL
thekingdominsider.com

Universal Orlando Announces New Florida and Georgia Resident Ticket Offer!

Summer resident ticket offer…we love the sound of that every time! Universal Studios Orlando has a great summer resident deal that we wanted to share with all of you Florida AND Georgia residents! Residents of both states are invited to take advantage of its “Get 1 Day Free with a 2-Park 2-Day” ticket offer, with limited blockout days, that guests can buy now, through September 28, to experience all the thrills and excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventures.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

“Worst Mistake I Ever Made,” Guest “Nearly Has Stroke” on Universal Coaster

A Universal Orlando Guest recently shared a frightening experience while aboard a popular coaster. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Guests visiting Universal Orlando are treated to many iconic attractions including Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open), the Wizarding World of Harry Potter— including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure–, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Parent’s Night Out for Orlando’s Magical Dining

Parent’s Night Out for Orlando’s Magical Dining. Parent’s Night Out for Orlando’s Magical Dining – Get the babysitters and enjoy a night out for $40 per person to enjoy some delicious menus all over Central Florida for Orlando’s Magical Dining!. Click any of the...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Universal Orlando rolls out ticket deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is now offering a deal that gets visitors “one free day” with the purchase of a two-park, two-day ticket. Universal Orlando has rolled out a new ticket offer for Florida and Georgia residents. The deal includes "an extra day free" with purchase...
ORLANDO, FL

