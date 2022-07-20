NYC community holds parade in honor of late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke

A parade and celebration were held in Brooklyn Wednesday to mark late rapper Pop Smoke's birthday.

Pop Smoke would have turned 23 years old.

The day was not only about remembering him but also bringing his community together the way his mother says he wanted to.

Some of his friends, fellow DJs, and dancers from the Brooklyn Royal Diamonds were joined in the parade by members of the Shoot for the Stars Foundation, which was created in his honor.

They kicked off at East 80th Street and Flatlands Avenue, where there’s a mural of him painted on the CTown and made their way to Canarsie Park.

The Brooklyn-born rapper was killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February of 2020, just months before his 21st birthday.

Audrey Jackson, Pop Smoke’s mother, says it’s been tough but that she’s grateful to see him being honored.

"You don't think as a person of color in America that you can really get something like this started or even in your own little hood as they would say that something could be made the significant to you know pull people. So, it's really a wonderful affirming experience really as a person and a mother that this could happen,” says Jackson.

As the community carries on Pop Smoke's legacy, Jackson says she's hoping to continue these annual celebrations and make it bigger and better every year.