NYPD: Woman fatally struck car on Bruckner Expressway

A 27-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police say the victim's car broke down, and she was standing on the side of the road on the northbound Bruckner Expressway near Sheridan Boulevard when she was hit by 2019 Toyota Camry. The driver, a 61-year-old man, remained on scene.

Police say she was then thrown in a northbound direction and into the center lane.

Officers say the woman sustained severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene at around 3 a.m. She was identified as Shannon Campbell of the Bronx.

No other information has been released at this time.