This Is The Most Famous Band From Massachusetts

Boston is being credited as the most famous band to ever come out of the state of Massachusetts.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'More Than A Feeling' rockers as Massachusetts' top choice.

"The group released their eponymous debut album in 1976, which sold more than half a million copies in just a week, jumping straight to the top of the charts and spawning several hits, including 'More Than a Feeling' and 'Peace of Mind,' Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The album was so successful that Boston became the first band in history to play its debut concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. "

Insider did specify that Aerosmith, commonly referred to as "the bad boys from Boston," was actually formed in New Hampshire and was instead chosen for that New England state.

