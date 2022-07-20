ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Florida's Most Beautiful River

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There are 3.5 miles of rivers and streams throughout the United States, inviting people to fish , swim, ride a boat or just have a great hangout. Not only are rivers the best place to have fun, but they offer breathtaking views and chill vibes .

Cheapism got curious and found the most stunning rivers in every state after consulting local experts plus state and federal scenic-river designations.

The most beautiful river you can find in Florida is Loxahatchee River !

This river is also the first federally designated "wild and scenic" river in Florida , according to state park officials. The Loxahatchee River Center provides plenty of interactive exhibits, aquatic tanks, and a touch tank for both entertainment and education. There are also two river trails for kayaking, which will expose you to the lush features of Loxahatchee River.

Writers also explained why they chose this river:

"What this 7.6-mile river lacks in length, it makes up for in scenery. Just a short drive from West Palm Beach, paddlers will find a thick canopy of cypress trees, plentiful ferns, and tangled branches lying low over the water. Expect to spot turtles on logs, alligators, ospreys, and maybe even manatees or bald eagles."

Click HERE to check out Cheapism 's full list.

