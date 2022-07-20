ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Opens Up About Her Whopping Donation To Planned Parenthood

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Lizzo jumped into action to help protect access to abortion care. In late June, the singer vowed to donate $500k from her “Special” world tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation allied with the star and “agreed to match” her donation to the reproductive health care organization. Now, thanks to Lizzo, Planned Parenthood will have $1 million to continue offering vital abortion care services to women in need.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Lizzo opened up the bold initiative.

“I am about that action,” said the 34-year-old singer. “When people need help, and I have resources or can help people get resources, I’m going to do it.”

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, over the July 4th weekend, the “Truth Hurts” singer pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from her shapewear brand Yitty to the National Network of Abortion Funds. The grassroots organization strives to remove financial, logistical, cultural & political barriers to abortion.

Lizzo’s advocacy work and music isn’t the only area where she’s currently making significant strides.

Earlier this week, the singer was nominated for her very first Emmy , thanks to her buzzing Amazon Prime series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

During a recent Instagram live session, the Houston native gushed about the big award nomination.

“We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY,” the star told fans. “I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated. You know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman is gonna be there, b*tch. Probably” she continued before adding:

“What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don’t know… That’s what the Emmys means to me. I just wanted to process it because I’m so bad at processing my emotions in real-time… I’ve probably been in shock for the last couple of hours.”

You can watch Lizzo’s full live stream below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Comments / 2

