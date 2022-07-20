ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

Pair Arrested, $212K Worth of Drugs Seized in Millcreek

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested two suspects Tuesday after $212,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Millcreek Township residence. Tyree Spearman, 27, and Tiffany Wilson, 27, were both arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison. The investigation started when police received an anonymous tip about drug activity at the beginning...

chautauquatoday.com

Dual drug raids in Dunkirk lead to three arrests

Dual drug raids on Main Street in the city of Dunkirk have led to three arrests. Multiple police agencies -- including members of the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force; Dunkirk Police Department patrol units, SRT Team and K-9 unit; and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and K-9 units -- accompanied by several investigators, along with detectives from Jamestown Police Department, conducted a joint search warrant early Thursday morning at 506 and 708 Main Street. 36-year-old Ontario Eldridge of Dunkirk and 39-year-old Lemorris Jones of Atlanta, Georgia were taken into custody during the raid at 506 Main Street. Investigators also located 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded Glock 42 pistol with an attached high-capacity drum-fed magazine, and nearly $6,500 cash. Meanwhile, investigators located 34-year-old Larry Brooks, Jr. during the raid at 708 Main Street. They also discovered quantities of meth, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Eldridge and Jones were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of narcotics, one count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance and one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine. Brooks is facing three counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of 2nd-degree criminal nuisance. All three are currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest Five in Allen Street Drug Raid

Five people are facing drug trafficking charges following a recent raid at a home on Jamestown's east side. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 328 Allen Street shortly after 4:00 PM on July 12th and were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT Team. Inside, police found nearly 26 grams of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and ammunition for a .45 caliber gun. Police say 36-year-old Warkim Keys, 47-year-old Larry White, 46-year-old Belinda Walker and 35-year-old Jamie Morse were arrested at the scene on one count each of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say the fifth suspect, 51-year-old Christopher Freeney, later turned himself in.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police corporal charged with aggravated animal cruelty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police say a state trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident on Dec. 28, 2021, in Chester County. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Portland Man Charged with DWAI-Drugs in Crash Involving Amish Buggy

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
PORTLAND, NY
YourErie

Millcreek drug bust seizes over $200K worth of drugs

Two people are facing serious charges following a drug bust in Millcreek Township. These arrests reportedly come after months of police surveillance. Neighbors are shocked that this happened in their usually peaceful community. “We’re glad they got caught and got all those drugs off the street,” said Sue Scholz, neighbor. Millcreek Police have been investigating […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested in Dunkirk on drug charges

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Drug Taskforce arrested three on various drug charges early Thursday morning. While inside one home, police say they found 87.75 grams of crack cocaine, 90.53 grams of fentanyl, three grams of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, a loaded glock pistol with an attached high-capacity drum fed […]
YourErie

In case you missed it: Erie teen sentenced for two separate shootings

An Erie teenager has been sentenced in connection with two crimes that took place five months apart. Seventeen-year-old Jerico Beason, who was 16 at the time, is receiving a combined sentence of six to 12 years in prison. Beason is receiving five to 10 years for being convicted as the gunman in a shooting that […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man arrested on numerous charges after traffic stop

A Sinclairville man who was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Wednesday is also wanted on active arrest warrants from the towns of Stockton and Charlotte. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 24-year-old Ronald Fish II after the stop on Park Street in Sinclairville around 2 pm. During an investigation, it was found that Fish was operating a motor vehicle and was suspended 23 times on 12 different dates. Fish was also wanted on charges stemming from a burglary on July 14. Warrants were issued for burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th and criminal mischief 4th. Fish is also facing charges from the vehicle stop, including unlawful operation of a motor vehicle in the 1st degree, improper plates, unregistered motor vehicle, operating without insurance, display forged inspection, and uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
YourErie

Public cooperation plays key role in Millcreek drug bust

Millcreek Police said the public’s cooperation played a role in Wednesday’s drug raid in Springland Terrace. Erie Police said in some instances, cooperation from the community can make neighborhoods safer and can ultimately save lives. Millcreek Police arrested two suspects Wednesday after a drug bust in Springland Terrace. Authorities said members of the community reached […]
ERIE, PA
News 8 WROC

State Police: Weapons arrest on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, New York State Police announced Friday. On Thursday, State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a motorist driving without a valid license on North Clinton Avenue. In the passengers seat, 32-year-old Charles...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oil City Man Accused of Slamming Woman’s Head into Door During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly slamming a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, July 20, filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Scott Alan Hockman in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
2 On Your Side

Cattaraugus County man arrested for arson

KENNEDY, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed two homes Wednesday in Chautauqua County. First responders were called to the blaze Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean told 2 On Your Side...
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office reports recovery of missing charter boat captain's body

The body of a male charter boat captain who has been missing since July 7 after a fall from his boat into Lake Erie near Ripley has been located. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the body of 70-year-old Fred Forsythe, Jr. of Coudersport, Pennsylvania was discovered in the Town of Evans on Friday, ending a more than two-week search. An active search began after he became missing. The Sheriff's Office also reported that Forsythe was attempting to bring a fish into the boat when he lost his balance and entered the water. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, County Sheriff's Office and Ripley Fire were involved in the initial search. They were also assisted by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the U.S. Coast Guard Erie Station, Fuller Hose, and the U.S. Border Patrol Marine and Air Patrol.
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Suspect arrested in East 24th Street shooting

Erie Police have made an arrest after a shooting in the 500 block of East 24th Street. Police responded to a shots fired called around 11 a.m. Wednesday from a home on East 24th Street. According to Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, a victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police took several witnesses into […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police arrest 13-year-old following weekend Wayne Street shooting

Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old after a shooting on Wayne Street. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Wayne Street. Police tell us a 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. The victim is still in critical condition. The 13-year-old suspect is […]
ERIE, PA

