Decatur County, TN

Notice of Foreclosure Sale

By Notice to Creditors
 3 days ago

WHEREAS, Danny Maness executed a Deed of Trust to U.S. Bank National Association ND, Lender and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, Trustee(s), which was dated May 6, 2013, and recorded on June 3, 2013, in Book 284, at Page 682 in Decatur County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS,...

Notice to Creditors

 (As required by Chapter No. 886, Public Acts of Tennessee 1939 as amended. Sections 30-2-306, Tennessee Code Annotated).  Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of July, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Donald Ray Edmonds, deceased, who died May 7, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Decatur County, Tennessee.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
Paris ABC Board Suspends Dollar General Beer Permit For One Year

Paris, Tenn.–The beer permit for the Dollar General Store on East Wood St. in Paris was suspended for one year following a violation hearing at Thursday night’s meeting of the Paris Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. It was noted during the meeting that that particular Dollar General Store had...
PARIS, TN
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on July 21, 2022

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, OSWALDO BOCANEGRA, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. OSWALDO BOCANEGRA is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause against him/her in the Chancery Court of CHESTER County, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and served a copy of Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint at hearing of the cause without further notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in THE CHESTER COUNTY INDEPENDENT.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
City of Dresden to purchase portion of court square property

The City of Dresden will purchase a portion of the property on the court square to rebuild the City Hall, Police Department, and Fire Department which were destroyed in the December 10th tornado. In its monthly meeting this week, the Dresden City Board voted to buy the Peeler property for...
DRESDEN, TN
New shoe store steps into Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new shoe store is stepping into the Hub City. Remix Shoe Store will be opening its doors this weekend in Old Hickory Mall. This is the shoe store’s ninth location, and is now located in north Jackson near the main entrance of the mall.
JACKSON, TN
New celebration coming to Savannah in September

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A new celebration is coming to Savannah this September. According to a news release, the first ever Catfish Derby Benefit Concert will be held in the downtown area. This one-day event will have food, live music, and more for visitors to engage with, and will be...
SAVANNAH, TN
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Colleagues, Friends, Family Mourn Loss of Long-Time Attorney

PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
SR 6 / US 43 Horse and Buggy Path

A traffic signal and multi-directional horse and buggy path will be constructed along US 43/SR 6 in Lawrence County. The two-lane path will connect travelers from US 43/SR 6 to Remke Lane to Mattoxtown Road which will then give them assess to Springer St. and other local, less trafficked roads.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
Thompson Enters Guilty Plea

A 45-year-old Lexington man entered a “best interest” guilty pleas on multiple counts of soliciting a minor, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk. Lee Carmack Thompson was sentenced to a total of eight years...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Henry County In High COVID Category; HCMC To Reinstate Masking Requirements

Paris, TN – Effective July 22, 2022, Henry County Medical Center and its affiliated clinics and facilities will reinstate our masking policy. In a press release issued Thursday, hospital officials said, “Regrettably, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our surrounding community, an increased number of staff impacted by COVID-19 and a very slight uptick in hospitalizations. Henry County’s positivity rate is now at 27.69% and increasing. The daily case rate in the county is in the High category and the amount of COVID-19 cases is increasing. The United States is once again leading the globe in the spread of COVID-19 cases with 3.2 million cases and 10,467 deaths over the last 28 days. The current strain is considered hypercontagious and represents 65% of the cases according to the CDC.”
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Active shooter training held in West Tennessee

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One community is preparing for the worst case scenario. Thursday, the Dickson Police Department was in Benton County to help local first responders prepare for what they call an active killer event. They discussed standard response protocol. That includes how to respond to a threat...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Lexington Police Investigate Trucker’s Death

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of a 44-year-old Missouri truck driver. Officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on the truck driver Monday afternoon after the company’s dispatcher reported that they had not heard from him in two days. Lexington Police Officers located the truck...
LEXINGTON, TN
Metal Devastation Music Festival Sparks “Satanic Panic” in Small Town Tennessee

Lexington Tennessee will host the Metal Devastation Festival which will take place in early October this year and features a bevy of Death Metal and Doom Metal bands. However, the sleepy town in the western part of the state has attacked the fest in the form of harassment from religious fanatics over the lyrical content of one of the bands. Several Pastors in the area of the festival have attacked the Death Metal band Casket Robbery, frequently discussed in the (web) pages of Ghost Cult, and have been harassed on social media over the lyrical content of their songs. While acknowledging they town can not legally discriminate against the fest or the bands, the behavior, which can be described as religious zealotry and ignorance has come to the forefront.
LEXINGTON, TN

