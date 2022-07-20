ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79th anniversary

By Ashleigh Banfield
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzPGw_0gmPQkGM00

( NewsNation ) — Hubert and June Malicote met at a neighborhood church in 1941 and married in 1943. In June, they celebrated 79 years of marriage. When asked how the marriage has lasted so long, Hubert said they have never had an argument.

“It happened so quickly, so easily,” Hubert said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “You just wake up one day, and that’s what it is.”

Most mispronounced names in Ohio and how to say them

Their children say they’ve never heard harsh words spoken between their parents.

“Knowing them, and just how smoothly it all ran. I have to agree, they must not have ever quarreled. They just knew how to make it all work,” daughter Jo Malicote said on “Banfield.”

Video: Michigan police officer wears Batman mask while responding to call

June turned 100 on July 13, and Hubert will turn 100 on Saturday.

NewsNation asked Hubert what the secret is to their lasting love.

“A good discussion takes the place of a bad argument. In situations that seem to be getting out of hand, maybe take a walk. Come back with a different attitude. Make amends. Be loving and kind in … all of that discussion,” Hubert said.

He also says they always share a kiss before bedtime.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Where refugees in Ohio are arriving from

“Give me your tired, your poor / your huddled masses yearning to be free …” Such were the words of Emma Lazarus, written in 1883 and enshrined in American history in 1930, in the form of a bronze plaque affixed to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The implication of these words still evokes a sense of national pride and identity, even if their intended target—refugees—has become an unfortunately politicized group in recent history.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
WDTN

Clean up begins after building collapse in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Crews are cleaning up what used to be a three-story building in Columbus’ Bronzeville neighborhood, after parts of the century-old structure collapsed Monday in what city officials call a “catastrophic failure.” NBC4 Investigates’ requested records from the city’s Building and Zoning Services department for the building at the corner of 20th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13. On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Newsnation#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Police find suspects of Oakwood robbery in Franklin

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled into Middletown and attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.
FRANKLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.
WDTN

Family, community remember soldier killed by lightning strike

“We are just so rocked by this experience of having lost a soldier while he’s in training. Not when he’s in wartime in a very severe situation. But at training in Georgia,” she said. “He served two missions and came home from wartime and to have him lose his life in annual training under an act of nature is just startling and shocking.”
BOLTON, CT
WDTN

Competency hearing rescheduled for Troy man accused of killing roommate

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A competency hearing has been rescheduled for the Troy man charged with murder in the death of his roommate. According to Troy police, Higgins admitted to killing 25-year-old Easton Ho and dumping the body in Indiana before driving Ho’s car to Kettering, where he left it. Police said Higgins then took an Uber home.
TROY, OH
WDTN

Twins stop in Ohio on 50-state trek to raise awareness for foster kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Twin brothers stopped in Columbus Friday as part of their 50-state journey advocating for youth in the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods, of South Carolina, walked in Downtown Columbus Friday to raise awareness for the more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources. The twins, now aged out of foster care, are trying to shed light on the flawed system and mistreatment that often occurs within it.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy