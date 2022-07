Pasadena City Councilman John J. Kennedy, who served on the council for nearly a decade, died Thursday of unspecified causes, according to the city. “While we are all deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, John Kennedy, we should always remember and celebrate his many accomplishments and contributions to our city and beyond,” Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said in a statement. “John Kennedy loved Pasadena and the people of Pasadena. He worked hard every day to make Pasadena a better place for everyone. He dedicated himself to helping others, and we are all better off because of his efforts. His was a life well-lived.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO