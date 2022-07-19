Company to launch superhero action figures designed to look like you

Hasbro and Somerville startup Formlabs partnered to use 3D printing technology to manufacture superhero action figures customized to look like you. The product line is called the Hasbro Selfie Series — the slogan being, “Make Room on Your Shelf for Yourself.”

The experience will be launching this fall exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse mobile app, for fans aged 16 and older, the product line’s website said. A person can use an Apple or Android phone camera to scan their face themselves to create the action figure.

“For the first time, fans can scan their face with a smart device and have a custom-made, look-alike action figure delivered to their door,” Hasbro said in a statement to The Boston Globe .

Sue Thomas revealed this product to The Mark Reardon Show crew during Tuesday’s edition of Sue’s News.

“They’re doing it with a bunch of different TV movie franchises,” Sue said. “The one’s they’ve announced so far are Star Wars, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, and Marvel characters like Superman and Spiderman.”

