Wolves in Rocky Mountain National Park? One proposal claims it's a great idea

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: stevegeer (iStock).

With the plan for wolf reintroduction yet to be finalized in Colorado, experts and the public continue to ponder various scenarios that may result in successfully bringing a healthy population of the species back to the state. As some details related to the progress of the official plan have emerged, a conglomerate consisting of 14 conservation and wildlife groups has found concern with what they consider to be a low threshold for 'threatened status' delisting.

According to experts, if at least 150 wolves are living in Colorado for two consecutive years, the 'state threatened' status will be dropped for the species. The conglomerate claims that the number should be closer to 750 or even 1,000 and with that suggestion, they've offered up a list of 12 potential pack zones where a breeding pair could be introduced, along with the existing breeding pair in the North Park zone.

Most of the places found among their list of 12 proposed zones are remote wilderness areas and national forests, but one definitely isn't – Rocky Mountain National Park.

A long list of factors went into the conglomerate's determination of which zones would be suitable for Colorado (human population density, road density, health of prey populations, etc.), but one factor unique to Rocky Mountain National Park is that the group claims the reintroduction here would align with goals set in 1915 upon the establishment of the park.

A line from the park's master plan states that a key goal of the space will be "the perpetuation of natural features in as near to pristine conditions as possible"

In the opinion of the group, a the reintroduction of the gray wolf here would be doing just that.

In suggesting Rocky Mountain National Park, the group also referenced how the western side of the park was the most popular spot suggested during a public input phase at the beginning of the reintroduction discussion, as well as how introduction in the park may reduce the impact of chronic wasting disease among the local elk population.

In official plans, there's been no mention of bringing wolves to Rocky Mountain National Park, with the focus on Colorado's Western Slope instead. The plan has yet to be finalized, but is expected to meet a deadline at the end of 2023, according to officials.

A full list of the conglomerate's 12 zone suggestions and justifications for those can be found in their full proposal here.

