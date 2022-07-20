ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxo Kreams Teams Up With Benny the Butcher For ‘Football Heads’

By davontah
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bH4K1_0gmPGtB300
Source: Courtesy of RCA / RCA Records

In preparation for the release of his next album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe), Houston rapper Maxo Kream has dropped his latest single.

Friday (July 15), the 32 year-old released ‘Football Heads’ featuring Benny the Butcher. The two spit their raw and gritty drug bars over some eerie production. The song also was released with a football themed video that was directed by Jerry Morka and Josh Jones. You can watch the video here.

The release of ‘Football Heads’ follows the release of single and video for ‘Jigga Dame‘ that came out in May of this year. Both singles will be on the deluxe of Maxo’s critically acclaimed album WEIGHT OF THE WEIGHT that will be released July 27th via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. Recently, Maxo hit the road on his Big Persona Tour, where he stopped in major cities including Austin, Atlanta, New York, his hometown of Houston and more. During the tour, Maxo was also a part of various festivals including Coachella and SXSW, the later in partnership with NPR for his first-ever NPR Tiny Desk.

The highly anticipated and critically acclaimed album WOTW had major features including Tyler, the Creator, Monaleo, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs and Don Toliver. It garnered press attention from The Fader, Stereogum, Paste, Complex, Brooklyn Vegan, Uproxx, Spin, Flood, Houstonia and received a 8.0 on Pitchfork. WOTW has a distinctly more serious and purposeful tone than its predecessor as it details the events that have happened after the tragic passing of his brother, Mmadu Biosah. Maxo starkly pours his experiences and grievances throughout the album, detailing the ups and downs of a new life without his late brother and overcoming many obstacles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S70SR_0gmPGtB300
Source: Courtesy of RCA / RCA Records

Since his debut in 2015, Maxo has evolved into one of the rap’s most acclaimed and respected emcees, earning a reputation as a storyteller for his detailed accounts of his dark past. His 2018 album Punken‘ earned ‘Best of 2018’ plaudits from Pitchfork, Noisey, The AV Club, FACT Mag, and more. Then, he released his critically-acclaimed major label debut ‘Brandon Banks‘ in July 2019 which broke the Billboard 200. What continues be a mainstay and one of the most prominent things about Maxo is his raw bars and storytelling abilities as he grapples with different circumstances that happen throughout his life.

Let us know how you feel about Maxo’s new track and video in the comments and be looking out for the release of his album on the 27th.

Maxo Kreams Teams Up With Benny the Butcher For ‘Football Heads’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

