Notice of Public Meeting...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Wyoming Water Development Commission and Weston Engineering, Inc., of Laramie, Wyoming will conduct a public meeting at 3:00 on August 4, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Douglas City Council Chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the Douglas Level II Water Supply Project.

The City of Douglas intends to use funds from the Wyoming (Clean Water and/or Drinking Water) State Revolving Loan Fund administered by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Weston Engineering will present the preliminary design of the proposed project and discuss the estimated cost of the improvements. A preliminary plan of improvements can be reviewed at the offices of Weston Engineering. Contact Weston Engineering at 307-745-6118.

Based on the current project budget of $1,169,500.00, the City of Douglas plans to borrow zero dollars ($0.00) from the Wyoming (Clean Water and/or Drinking Water) State Revolving Loan Fund. Currently, the loan repayment will occur from existing water accounts. The average rate increase is estimated to be zero dollars ($0.00/month) per user. Current loan terms are 2.5% interest rate and 20 years.

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by 4:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022. Send written comments to Weston Engineering, Inc., 1050 North 3rd Street, Suite E, Laramie, Wyoming 82072 Attn: Levi Hime, P.G.

Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov

Publish: July 20, 2022 5419