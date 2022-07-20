ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SafeAI Welcomes Senior Vice President of Global Operations

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Backed by 30 years of experience, heavy machinery industry veteran to lead customer success and global operations. SafeAI, a global leader in autonomous solutions for heavy machinery, announced Sudhanshu Singh has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Operations. Backed by decades of experience in heavy industry, Sudhanshu...

The Associated Press

AEG Global Partnerships Promotes Kate Sheets to Newly Formed Position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- AEG Global Partnerships, a division of AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has promoted Kate Sheets to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs. Sheets joins the Global Partnerships team having most recently served as Vice President, Legal Counsel for AEG. Acting as an internal agency for AEG, Global Partnerships oversees worldwide sales and activation for over 130 world-class platforms across five continents and numerous other assets, including venues, sports franchises, events, tours, festivals and digital content among other AEG holdings. Sheets will continue to work out of AEG’s Los Angeles office and will dually report to Nick Baker and Russell Silvers – Co-Chief Operating Officers of AEG Global Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006055/en/ AEG’s Kate Sheets promoted to the newly formed position of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider

Cofounder and CEO of climate technology company eAgronom uses 'farmers first' mindset to drive innovation and lower barriers to sustainable agriculture

Robin Saluoks is cofounder and CEO of eAgronom, a climate technology company based in Estonia that helps farmers break into sustainable production. In a recent interview with Insider, Saluoks gave us a bird's eye view of his company's journey and his approach to driving innovation. This article is part of...
voguebusiness.com

Matchesfashion adds to exec changes with new COO from Farfetch

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Matchesfashion’s senior leadership restructure continues with the luxury multi-brand retailer naming Farfetch’s former SVP of logistics Stuart Hill as its new chief operating officer, the second high-profile poaching from Farfetch for its executive team. The announcement of the appointment,...
freightwaves.com

Shelley Simpson named president of J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Wednesday the appointment of Shelley Simpson to president effective Aug. 1. Simpson currently serves as the company’s chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources. John Roberts, the current president and chief executive officer, will remain CEO and a member...
The Associated Press

Davis+Gilbert Brings on Former Head of M&A at ViacomCBS to Join Corporate Practice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Davis+Gilbert has hired Tiffany Pollard as a partner in the firm’s Corporate + Transactions practice. Pollard most recently was head of domestic and international mergers and acquisitions at Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), where she helped lead numerous transactions, including Paramount Global’s acquisition of a 49% stake in Miramax and its joint venture with Tyler Perry to launch its first direct to consumer offering (BET+ streaming). Her practice will focus on representing public and private companies in M&A, joint ventures, minority investments and general corporate matters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006038/en/ Tiffany Pollard (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com

China Evergrande CEO, CFO Exit in Internal Probe of Deposit Use

Developer cites former executives’ involvement with pledges. Siu Shawn to become Evergrande’s new chief executive officer. China Evergrande Group’s Chief Executive Officer Xia Haijun was forced to resign as the embattled property developer tries to strike a restructuring deal to resolve $300 billion of liabilities that have roiled the nation’s real estate market.
The Associated Press

Shift4 Appoints Samantha Weeks, PhD as Chief Transformation Officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, announced the appointment of Samantha Weeks, PhD, to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/ Samantha Weeks, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Campbell Ewald, FCB, GSD&M & More

It’s officially Friday and we’re back to celebrate the industry’s wins with new hires and promotions at agencies around the world. Professional association for design, AIGA, welcomed Manuhuia Barcham as the chair of its national board of directors. Barcham was chosen for his ability to connect people and ideas, as well as utilize design to create impact and drive sustainability.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LAURA MANESS APPOINTED AS GREY GLOBAL CEO

Dynamic, People-First Leader Joins as Grey Celebrates its 105th Anniversary. NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey today announces the appointment of Laura Maness as Global Chief Executive Officer, joining the agency on September 1. Laura will build on Grey's international capabilities and AKQA Group expertise while bringing people together from across the network to prioritize employee experience and breakthrough, high-performance work for clients. Laura will shape Grey's global strategy, playing a pivotal role in talent attraction and retention through a values-led culture, emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion while driving sustainable, responsible growth and impact worldwide.
pymnts.com

GoCardless to Provide Payment Solutions to Xero Customers in the UK

Digital payment solution GoCardless announced Thursday (July 21) that has partnered with Xero, a global small business platform, to provide its Instant Bank Pay feature to Xero’s customers in the U.K. Instant Bank Pay, an open banking feature integrated into the GoCardless global payment platform, will allow Xero users...
TechCrunch

Contentsquare closes a mammoth $600M round as customers clamor for digital analytics

The consequences of delayed or wasted projects often extend beyond cash — think delaying strategic goals. That’s one of the reasons Jonathan Cherki founded Contentsquare, a platform that allows businesses to track online customer behavior to inform digital strategies. “While studying at the ESSEC business school in France,...
TechRadar

Vodafone boosts global network with SDN upgrade

Vodafone has made a significant software upgrade across its global transport network, increasing capacity and futureproofing its infrastructure against anticipated demand from consumer and broadband customers. The operator applied Software Defined Networking (SDN) across its IP and optical networks, creating automated and programmable infrastructure that orchestrates and directs mobile and...
hackernoon.com

How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company

A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
TechRadar

Oracle and Microsoft announce cloud tie-up launch

Oracle Cloud users will now be able to provision, access, and monitor their databases without having to leave their Microsoft Azure dashboard thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. Using the new tool, dubbed Oracle Database Service, users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then...
Sourcing Journal

Footwear Protection Solution Imbox Sees US Expansion as ‘Natural Next Step’

Expanding on its existing 6,500-unit presence across Europe and Japan, in-store footwear protection service Imbox is entering the United States market. When it launched in Denmark in 2011, Imbox Protection’s aim was to provide a more eco-friendly, “convenient” solution for shoe protection. About a decade later, the company today sells over 27 million spray-on treatments per year through retail partners that include Deichmann and The Athlete’s Foot.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Shopify x YouTube, Instagram Integrates Payments & Chat, Flexe Nabs $119M

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Livestreaming Shopify/YouTube Shopify and YouTube‘s new partnership enables merchants on the e-commerce giant to integrate their online store into the video-sharing platform. With the launch of YouTube Shopping on Shopify, merchants can sell their full range of products via live streams, videos, and a store tab to reach the platform’s 2 billion monthly logged-in users. As brands seek greater consumer engagement, Shopify aims to blur the line between merchant and content creator by putting content at the center of...
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
