Mary Mable Rorie

July 16, 1997, Dixie Youth Tournament action continued with undefeated North Stanly squaring off with Sandhills. After an early nine-run advantage was set in place by North Stanly, Sandhills began to chip away at the five-runs, one-walk and three- error consisted lead with some runs of their own. In the bottom of the first inning, Chris Thomas, Mike Bramblett and Andrew Gilman each scored on RBI hits from Mathtew Williams and Goosie Kennedy. North Stanly increased the deficit with a couple of more runs to push the lead to 11-3, then tacked on three more to gain a 12-run grip on Sandhills. North Stanly went on to maintain their winning streak, leaving Sandhills defeated but still alive in the tournament.

