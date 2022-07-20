ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biscoe, NC

Mary Mable Rorie

 3 days ago

Mary Mable Rorie, 92, of Biscoe, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral...

Star to use Candor's codes

The Star Town Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, July 10, at the Town Hall. The mayor called the meeting to order at 5 p.m. Com- missioners Bernard, Fountain, Maynard and Mims were present along with Mayor O’Brien, town clerk Hussey, and newly appointed town clerk Beth Usery. Town employees and members of Star Heritage Association joined the group.
STAR, NC
Games from 1997 and 2007 remembered

July 16, 1997, Dixie Youth Tournament action continued with undefeated North Stanly squaring off with Sandhills. After an early nine-run advantage was set in place by North Stanly, Sandhills began to chip away at the five-runs, one-walk and three- error consisted lead with some runs of their own. In the bottom of the first inning, Chris Thomas, Mike Bramblett and Andrew Gilman each scored on RBI hits from Mathtew Williams and Goosie Kennedy. North Stanly increased the deficit with a couple of more runs to push the lead to 11-3, then tacked on three more to gain a 12-run grip on Sandhills. North Stanly went on to maintain their winning streak, leaving Sandhills defeated but still alive in the tournament.
NEW LONDON, NC
Recreation funds split between towns, county

Montgomery County Commissioners revised the recreation funding in this year’s budget from giving the total allocation to the towns to giving a portion of the allocation to the towns. Last year’s budget included a major shift of appropriating all the funding which the county receives from Republic Services as...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Turkey harvest sharply declines

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission released the state wild turkey harvest for the 2022 season. This past season hunters in Montgomery County harvested 193 turkeys, a 30% decline from the previous year’s tally of 279. That decline matched a statewide trend of turkey hunting numbers dropping across the board.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC

