The Fulton County D.A. Fani T. Willis is prioritizing taking down alleged gang activity connected to the Atlanta rap scene. Willis told a WSBTV reporter that there will be two more gang racketeering indictments “over the next 60 days.” Currently, Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail after they were indicted in a RICO case involving YSL. However, now other Atlanta rappers might be in danger of catching a RICO charge as well. There have been rumors floating across the internet that Lil Baby and his 4PF label might also be under fire for a similar RICO charge.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO