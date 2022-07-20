ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

By Erin Fabrigas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin River Season 5 Release Date: When Will the Fifth Season of Virgin River Come Out?. Virgin River Season 5 Cast: Who are the Actors Included in the Series?. Virgin River Season 5 Crew: Who are the Creatives Behind the Scenes?. Virgin River Season 5 Plot: What Will be...

FanSided

Who dies in Virgin River season 4? (Spoilers)

Virgin River season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix and boy what a rollercoaster ride this season turned out to be! From the very first episode, we could tell we were in for an unforgettable season and the writers did not disappoint in delivering a season full of emotional highs and lows.
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Martin Henderson
Nicola Cavendish
TODAY.com

Virgin River Season 5: What to know about the show’s next season

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Four of "Virgin River." We'll say this about "Virgin River:" The show knows how to leave us hanging. Luckily, Season Five is on its way. Netflix renewed the popular California-set, Canada-filmed show in September 2021, per Deadline. Season Four, which premiered on Netflix...
TODAY.com

Is Jack the father of Mel's baby on 'Virgin River'? We finally have an answer

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Four of "Virgin River." The fourth season of "Virgin River," which dropped on Netflix on July 20, answers many long-awaited questions — including whether Jack (Martin Henderson) is the father of Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) baby, or whether Mark (Daniel Gillies), Mel's deceased husband, is.
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
FanSided

Virgin River season 4 spoilers: What is Denny hiding from everyone?

From the moment we first met Denny in the season 3 finale of Virgin River, we had a feeling he’d play a large role in Virgin River season 4. After all, you don’t tease a character’s arrival in the closing moments of the season unless they’re about to play a major role and shake things up. And this definitely proved to be the case with Denny.
epicstream.com

Is Yellowstone Season 5 Coming Out in July 2022?

When Yellowstone Season 4 ended, it left its viewers with several questions. How will the Dutton family start over after a militia attack? Will Beth Patton (Kelly Reilly) get the revenge she's looking for on Jamie (Wes Bentley)'s biological dad?. Table of contents. There are so many questions that viewers...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TheWrap

7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
