WHP K-9 trained to find fentanyl

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday Idahoans can expect more tax cuts and additional investments with the state’s $1.4 billion budget surplus. “Idaho’s economy is red-hot because of the resiliency of our citizens and businesses. Combined with years of fiscal conservativism, reining in state spending, and our status as the least regulated state in the country, we will be able to provide Idahoans even more tax relief and make key investments where they count,” Governor Little said. “As Idahoans grapple with ever-increasing prices for gas, food, energy, and everything in between under Biden’s watch, in Idaho we are leading the way and showing the rest of the country how to create prosperity for our people.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO