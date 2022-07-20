ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

WHP K-9 trained to find fentanyl

By Eyewitness News 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol trained its first Narcotic Detection K-9 to detect the odor of fentanyl. Fentanyl has been widely reported in the news lately as one of the most potent and deadly drugs on the streets of America and has been linked...

kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,194 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area implements Stage I Fire Restrictions

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands, and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at just after midnight (12:01 am) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to federal, state, state endowment, private forestland and rangelands within the designated area.
SALMON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Scams continue to target Idaho Power customers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Power is receiving an increased number of calls from customers reporting several scams. The company is working to combat misinformation and protect customers Diagram Description automatically generated from potential scams. Phone scams targeting Idaho Power customers — both homes and businesses — have...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Governor Little holds press conference on “Operation Esto Perpetua”

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little plans to hold a press conference Thursday at 12:30 p.m. on his anti-drug initiative “Operation Esto Perpetua.” You can watch it below. In May 2022, the Governor held a final roundtable where Idahoans weighed in on the impacts meth and fentanyl...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho’s June unemployment rate remains at 2.5%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5% in June, unchanged from May and remaining at a historic low. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 5,190 people (0.6%) to 948,576. Labor force participation increased by 0.1 percentage points between May and June to 62.5%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Lottery returns record dividend to people of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery celebrated 33 years, one-third of a century of fun and entertainment, by returning a record-setting annual dividend to the People of Idaho, $73 million. The Idaho Lottery’s announcement came during a ceremony held at White Pine Elementary School in the Boise School...
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

When in doubt, stay out of the water: Protect yourself and pets from cyanobacterial blooms this summer

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Summer is peak season for cyanobacterial blooms (previously called cyanobacterial harmful algal blooms), and Idahoans are reminded to protect themselves and their pets when recreating in and around water. “It’s important for the public to take precautions,” said Brian Reese, DEQ’s water quality standards analyst....
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Freemont County Pioneer Day Parade ” Seasons to Remember”

SAINT ANTHONY , Idaho (KIFI) – During the fourth week of July the annual Fremont County Pioneer Days celebration takes place in St. Anthony Idaho. Organizers say the event has been celebrated in the community for nearly a century. The streets were lined with parade goers enjoying a warm and sunny morning for the event. Activities include a play, parade, rodeo, softball tournament, 5K and 10K Fun Run, baked food sale, art exhibit, and Classic Car & Hot Rod Show.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho closes out fiscal year with $1.4 billion surplus, more tax cuts and investments on the way

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday Idahoans can expect more tax cuts and additional investments with the state’s $1.4 billion budget surplus. “Idaho’s economy is red-hot because of the resiliency of our citizens and businesses. Combined with years of fiscal conservativism, reining in state spending, and our status as the least regulated state in the country, we will be able to provide Idahoans even more tax relief and make key investments where they count,” Governor Little said. “As Idahoans grapple with ever-increasing prices for gas, food, energy, and everything in between under Biden’s watch, in Idaho we are leading the way and showing the rest of the country how to create prosperity for our people.”
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Improving sections of Teton Crest Trail

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park in partnership with the Grand Teton National Park Foundation are in their third year working to improve sections of the Teton Crest Trail. There will be intermittent 30-minute closures on a section of the trail near the summit of Paintbrush Divide...
MOOSE, WY
kidnewsradio.com

Fourth Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference coming to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Historical Society is hosting the 4th Biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference in partnership with the Idaho Heritage Partners and the City of Pocatello. Attendees will learn about Idaho’s history, anthropology, archaeology and much more including historic and community preservation programs like Certified...
POCATELLO, ID

