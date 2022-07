Six bystanders are recovering after being wounded by Denver Police officers when they fired into a crowd over the weekend. Residents gathered outside the State Capitol Thursday to protest their actions, while demanding answers and accountability. Residents like Jennie Szunskie, who live downtown, are disappointed with DPD's actions and their response. "[DPD] didn't even tell the victims that it was the police who shot them. They didn't take accountability," Szunskie said. "We shouldn't be having another mass shooting, caused by the police, with no answers." RELATED: 2 LoDo shooting victims describe chaos leading to Denver police shootingDenver Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech...

