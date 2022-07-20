ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spartak Trnava v Newtown (Thu)

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewtown travel to Slovakia to face Spartak Trnava in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday. The Robins advanced after beating HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lucy Bronze: 'I learned a lot from 2019 World Cup heartache'

England v Sweden, European Championship semi-finals. Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Date: Tuesday, 26 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 19:25 BST, commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, plus live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app. England defender Lucy Bronze said the heartache of losing...
UEFA
SB Nation

New fullback on the list: Gerardo Arteaga linked to Manchester City

Manchester City have to start looking elsewhere as Marc Cucurrella could not be coming. Enter a new link as Gerardo Arteaga is the latest name linked. A former CFG signing, the Mexican fullback has done a great job for GENK. It could be a good depth signing so I would not mind it and the fee would be not too bad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich to have a 'new challenge'

Sadio Mane says he first told Liverpool of his desire to leave the Premier League club last year, explaining that he wanted to test himself elsewhere. Just crowned Africa's men's Player of the Year for a second time, the 30-year-old signed a three-year deal with 32-time German champions Bayern Munich in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hughes
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family argue wishes not given 'proper weight'

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
U.K.
BBC

Everton fans to resume protests

Everton fans will protest outside Goodison Park on Saturday to highlight the "mismanagement" of the club under owner Farhad Moshiri. After Moshiri ended takeover negotiations and insisted the club is not for sale, fans want to make their voices heard again this weekend, demanding better communication from those at the top.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newtown#Canadian Premier League#Slovakia#Robins#Halifax Wanderers
BBC

Gerrard 'impressed' by Ten Hag's United

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he has "been really impressed" with Manchester United's displays on their pre-season tour. United have swatted aside Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1 so far. They conclude their tour of Australia against Villa in Perth on Saturday and Gerrard is relishing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dani Alves is heading to Liga MX as veteran signs with Pumas

Veteran defender Dani Alves will continue his career in Mexico after signing a deal with Pumas. The Liga MX side teased the Brazilian’s arrival in a video on Twitter posted Thursday, which said “Dani Alves we’re waiting for you.” The 39-year-old left Barcelona as a free agent after last season, as his return to the Blaugrana lasted just a few months. Now Alves will play in North America for the first time in his career as he links up with the Liga MX giants on a reported one-year contract. Alves is aiming to make Brazil’s roster for the World Cup later this year. He appeared in a pair of friendlies in June, putting a third World Cup roster seemingly within his grasp. The right back made his name in a trophy-filled spell with Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, before going on to play for Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo before making a surprise return to Barcelona in November 2021. RelatedMexico suspends entire women's Under-20 coaching staff pending investigationDarwin Núñez came on at halftime and scored four for Liverpool
SOCCER
BBC

Jess Breach: Saracens sign England winger from Harlequins

Saracens have signed England winger Jess Breach from rivals Harlequins. The 24-year-old, who has scored 11 tries in 22 England appearances, will leave Quins after five years and join Saracens after the World Cup. It comes as former England prop Rochelle Clark agreed a new one-year deal at the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy