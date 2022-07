There aren’t any photographs of Nelly Korda's slimy, watery par save from Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship, but there is video. Thursday, Korda began her round on the back nine. At the par-5 18th hole, the 23-year-old said she was between hitting a 6- or 7-iron for her second shot to the green. She chose to hit a 7-iron, not wanting to go long, but was surprised when the ball came up short of the putting surface and right on the water’s edge.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO