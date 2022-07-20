ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fast and Furious 10 set photos prove Helen Mirren's Queenie will be back

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Fast and Furious 10 is set to introduce a lot of fresh faces to the franchise, including Brie Larson and Jason Momoa . But that doesn't mean it won't be making space for most of its recognisable ones, too.

We already know that Vin Diesel is geared up to reprise his role as tank top-wearing petrolhead Dom Toretto, while Charlize Theron will be back as tech-savvy baddie Cipher. Now it's been confirmed through on-set photos that Helen Mirren is also returning as Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw, the mother of Deckard, Owen, and Hattie.

In the snaps, which were captured outside the Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome and procured by Digital Spy , the British actor can be seen sporting a red animal print top – and a super sad face – as she films an emotional scene with Diesel.

Originally scheduled to release during Easter Weekend 2023, Fast 10 will now come out in cinemas on May 19 next year. Joining Diesel, Theron, and Mirren and the previously mentioned newbies is Daniela Melchior , who rose to fame in last year's The Suicide Squad . Sung Kang (as Han Lue), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), and Ludacris (Tej Parker) will all be back, too.

Fast 11, which will technically be the second part of its predecessor, is lined up to be the last in the main series. Recently, though, Ludacris suggested that the franchise could live on through spin-offs and other associated titles.

"All great things come to an end. We're shooting Fast 10 now, and that is the final chapter. But that doesn’t mean it's gone forever, right?" he explained to Fatherly . "Look at Jurassic Park. That ended. But they reinvigorated it in another way. So I hope the Fast franchise will live on forever. Who knows, it might be our children who continue it, someday."

While we wait for the latest instalment, make sure to catch up on the franchise with our guide on how to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order – because, no, they were not released in chronological order.

