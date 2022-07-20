ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdseye, IN

SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 07/20/22

By Ty Hunter
 4 days ago

indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Child trapped during fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A child was rushed to the hospital from a fire scene in Evansville. Fire officials say the call came in at 9:45 a.m. Friday from the 400 block of E. Michigan St. They say Evansville Police arrived first and confirmed there was a working fire. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

RV camper struck by a train in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a RV camper was struck by a train in Vincennes on Saturday. The incident happened at 2390 N Lower Fort Knox Road. The driver of the camper has been identified as Virginia M. Wilson of Naples, Florida. Officials said that Wilson was attempting to […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Crews called to water rescue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to a water rescue in Evansville. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday near the Port of Evansville off Ohio Street. Dispatchers say a man was in the river, but made it out of the water. They say a boat was needed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Sign on Kentucky County Road Has Drivers A Bit Freaked Out & Curious [PHOTO]

Have you ever been driving along and see something on the side of the road that made you say HUH?! A sign in this Kentucky town has drivers scratching their heads. Here at the radio station, we do what we call Digi Awards in January of every year. These awards are fun and quirky and celebrate the articles each Radio Personality or Content Creator produces each year. One of the awards that always pop up year after year is "What's Up With That Can Of Beans?" Basically, this is the award for a story about a question people are asking but nobody knows or says anything so someone steps up and tackles the subject.
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Crews Dispatched to Friday Semi Crashes

There were two semi crashes in Daviess County on Friday. Washington Crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries yesterday morning. The accident was reported at Highway 50 and East National Highway just after 9:00 am. Upon arrival, crews discovered a semi had flipped and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. An Air Evac unit was called to the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana woman opens bakery inside Green Tree Mall

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Royal Couture Treats Boutique is now open inside the Green Tree Mall. The bakery provides homemade grab-and-go goods and custom orders for special events. Southern Indiana native and Royal Couture Treats Boutique owner Minnie Johnson started the business at the peak of the pandemic. Johnson sold...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Camper sitting on sandbar in Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has happened again. A vehicle parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River in Evansville is causing a buzz on social media. This time, it’s a camper. A handful of years ago, it was a pick up truck. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Cat with Adorable Beauty Mark Will Steal Your Heart [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Avalon and it’s a pleasure to meet you! I’m one of the longest residents over at River Kitty and have been in the care of VHS since December 21st. Wow, right? Maybe everyone is intimidated by my beauty and grace, as I’ve been told I resemble Cindy Crawford and Marylin Monroe (it’s the beauty mark.) I really do enjoy being pet and admired, but snoozing in a cat tower is my absolute favorite! If you want to meet me, you can find me at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is only $25 until July 31st, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Don’t be shy, I think you’ll find I’m more down to earth than you think!
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Donations needed to build inclusive park in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) Imagine a playground where all kids play together and not have to sit on the sidelines because of their disability. April Hunt created Comforting Hearts. Her group along with Washington Free Methodist Church is to raise enough funds to build an all inclusive playground that her daughter...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Civic Theatre leaving its Fulton Avenue location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Half-a-century of history in Evansville will soon be coming to a close. Civic Theatre officials announced their next season will be their last in the current building. Managing Artistic Director Kevin Roach says the decision feels bittersweet, but times change. Roach tells us that the Evansville Civic Theatre plans to move […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

More Charges for Casey White

By now you probably know the name Casey White: the man who escaped prison in Alabama and was caught in Evansville. Five federal firearms charges: those are the latest filed against former prison escapee Casey White. He’s already in prison with a charge of felony murder, escape, and a handful...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Salem man identified as pedestrian killed in Clarksville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Salem, Indiana man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Clarksville. John Leffler, 63, was identified as the pedestrian killed on Brown Station Way West near North Clark Boulevard. Clarksville Police officers responded to the crash around 9:57 p.m. on Sunday. Police are currently...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

