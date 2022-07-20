SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 07/20/22

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Avalon and it’s a pleasure to meet you! I’m one of the longest residents over at River Kitty and have been in the care of VHS since December 21st. Wow, right? Maybe everyone is intimidated by my beauty and grace, as I’ve been told I resemble Cindy Crawford and Marylin Monroe (it’s the beauty mark.) I really do enjoy being pet and admired, but snoozing in a cat tower is my absolute favorite! If you want to meet me, you can find me at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. My adoption fee is only $25 until July 31st, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Don’t be shy, I think you’ll find I’m more down to earth than you think!

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO