ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Dick Vitale to get award named after his friend Jim Valvano during Wednesday’s ESPYS

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rlejc_0gmOWwO900

Dick Vitale, the longtime ESPN college basketball broadcaster, will be the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance on Wednesday night at the ESPYS award ceremony.

Vitale, 82, has undergone multiple surgeries to remove skin cancer, and then last October, he announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Vitale had chemotherapy treatment for the lymphoma that forced him to step away from ESPN’s college basketball coverage.

“The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening; however, Dr. Zeitels says I have pre-cancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords,” Vitale said in a December statement. “Bottom line is I need to rest them — my voice needs a T.O., BABY!”

Vitale will be getting the award named for the late Jim Valvano, the former coach and broadcaster who died of cancer in 1993. Vitale and Valvano were friends and broadcast partners.

The award is given to a person “who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.” Vitale announced in April that he is cancer-free.

Valvano was given the inaugural Arthur Ashe Courage Award — named in honor of the tennis great who died from AIDS following a tainted blood transfusion he received during heart surgery. Valvano’s speech the night he received the award, given only weeks before his death, has become a classic.

Vitale can be seen in the clip below helping Valvano to get up the stairs and onto the stage to accept his award.

The ceremony is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Tim Kurkjian, Jack Graney honored by Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — (AP) — Writer Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, the first former major league player to transfer to the broadcast booth, were honored Saturday by the Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to the game. Kurkjian was presented with the Baseball Writers' Association...
MLB
960 The Ref

Detroit Lions hire former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett as an offensive assistant

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is back in the NFL, this time as a coach. The Detroit Lions hired Barrett as an offensive assistant Saturday. This comes almost two years after Barrett was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2020 season. Barrett had signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League in January, but an injury in March forced him to the retired list.
COLUMBUS, OH
960 The Ref

Suns coach Monty Williams reportedly agrees to long-term contract extension

The Phoenix Suns locked down the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year. Monty Williams reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension to remain with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/suns-coach-monty-williams-reportedly-agrees-to-long-term-contract-extension-163406594.html.
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy