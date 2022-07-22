Update: EPPD looking for dark sedan involved in Tuesday’s hit-and-run

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are searching for a dark-colored sedan involved in Tuesday’s hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound on the 3400 block of Mclean, near Edgemere, when the vehicle driven by an unknown subject hit 64-year-old Jose Jones, who was crossing the street.

Police say the sedan then turned right on Edgemere and fled the scene.

Jones was transported to the hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-212-4080.

