England’s legion of left-armers blew away South Africa’s top order to seal a crushing 118-run victory in the second ODI and set up a series decider.It was make or break at Old Trafford with Jos Buttler side’s having lost five of their previous seven white-ball games this month and staring down the prospect of a third straight series defeat.Defending 201 all out in a rain-reduced 29-over contest, England’s southpaw seamers Reece Topley, David Willey and Sam Curran weaved their magic as the chase eventually subsided for a miserable 83.Topley and Willey, recalled after being rested for the previous match, left...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO