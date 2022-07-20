West Sacramento Celebrating New Permanent Supportive Housing Community

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of West Sacramento will be celebrating on Wednesday its first-ever permanent supportive housing community for people experiencing homelessness.

The site on West Capitol Avenue includes 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday morning’s event will be attended by West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, Yolo County Supervisor Oscar Villegas, and representatives from Mercy Housing California who spearheaded the project.