ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

West Sacramento Celebrating New Permanent Supportive Housing Community

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzUyX_0gmOSwWz00

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of West Sacramento will be celebrating on Wednesday its first-ever permanent supportive housing community for people experiencing homelessness.

The site on West Capitol Avenue includes 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people experiencing homelessness.

Wednesday morning’s event will be attended by West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero, Yolo County Supervisor Oscar Villegas, and representatives from Mercy Housing California who spearheaded the project.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks. The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps. The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go. “They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

First Davis Voter-Approved Residential Neighborhood in 20 Years Breaks Ground

Davis, CA — Family-owned homebuilder, DeNova Homes of Concord, CA, has purchased 247 lots at the new Bretton Woods neighborhood. A groundbreaking celebration is scheduled at the site of Bretton Woods on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:30pm. Bretton Woods, situated north of Covell Boulevard and just west of...
DAVIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville residents speak out against new Gathering Inn site location

A handful of Roseville residents pleaded with the Roseville City Council to not provide The Gathering Inn a letter of support for expansion program funding during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and accommodations for those experiencing homelessness in Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
West Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Week 2: More Fun, Less Minors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second weekend of the California State Fair kicked off with a slight change: minors are no longer allowed through the gate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 6 p.m. without an adult. Minors who are already inside the gate after 6 p.m. will be allowed to stay. “In my day, when I was younger, you cut your parents loose, and you go.  But nowadays, you need the safety of your parents,” said Felipe Ibarra. Ten-year-old Jazbrielle Cokley sees no problem with not being allowed to walk around without her parents. “I’d kind of rather be with my family,” she said. For many,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified Teacher Wins Mrs. California American 2022 Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California American and will head to the national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.
ELK GROVE, CA
andnowuknow.com

Raley's Opens New O-N-E Market in West Roseville, California; Jen Warner and Michael Schutt Comment

WEST ROSEVILLE, CA - Early morning sunlight dappled over the roof of Raley’s newest store in West Roseville, California. A city that is both rapidly expanding and home to a community that values local and better-for-you options, Raley’s new O-N-E Market store could not be in a better location. I was lucky enough to attend the opening ceremony and see the inside of the new store for myself.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Homelessness
goldcountrymedia.com

Granite Bay center transition underway

If you’ve recently driven down Douglas Boulevard, you might have noticed major construction in the Country Gables Shopping Center, which currently houses Raley’s, Beach Hut Deli, Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant and a number of other businesses. The construction and number of vacancies are part of a major renovation...
GRANITE BAY, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California: July 23-24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you think vintage fashion, jazz nights, or a peach festival sound fun, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend heats back up, reaching highs in the low 100s with a southwest breeze so gather up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Sacramento shelters, organizations overwhelmed with abandoned kittens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Animal dumping and abandonment in our area is worse than ever before, according to local animal outreach groups. There are issues, particularly during the summer, which is commonly known as kitten season. Organizations and shelters are seeing injured animals, animals with infections, and more. Sara Williams...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
goldcountrymedia.com

A very colorful festival in Roseville

It is no secret that despite some events during the past two decades, the Islamic community continues to take root and settle in America. And it is not just due to the refugees that we read about in the media, with the Afghans being the latest addition. The Muslim community...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Charter High School Raising $10K For Facility Upgrades

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Oak Park community group is raising money to revamp the football field at Sacramento Charter High School. The Sac Charter High Dragons went 9-3 last fall, but weeds overtook the facility during the pandemic. The benches are broken and the field is filled with potholes, but this summer, coaches, former players, and community members are working to bring the field up to playing condition. “It’s like déjà vu all over again. I used to play exactly on this field. I played baseball right over there for the Dragons…The kids deserve a better field. All the other high schools got one, so why not Sac High?” said alumni and community Julius Douglas. So far, the group has raised $3,000, but they hope to raise $10,000 to go toward reseeding the field, renting bleachers, benches, and more needed upgrades.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
74K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy