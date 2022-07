This summer, during a Lancaster ISD meeting to review safety and security protocols and evaluate emergency management procedures thoroughly new measures are being implemented. As a result of these meetings, several safety and security enhancements will take place this school year. One safety enhancement will require all Lancaster ISD students to carry a clear or mesh backpack. This decision is a preventive safety and security measure, and all students who attend Lancaster ISD must adhere to this requirement.

LANCASTER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO