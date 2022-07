ATLANTA — It is that time of year when renters are either moving out or renewing their leases with increased monthly rates. The Atlanta Business Journal reports that Atlanta’s average monthly rent falls around $1,675 – a 19% increase from a year ago. This increase can cause rent renewal rates to spike over $200, but renters should know that landlords do not always have to have the upper hand.

