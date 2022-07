FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — New developments in the ongoing efforts to build an aluminum plant in Eastern Kentucky unfolded this week. Unity Aluminum, formerly known as Braidy Industries, has teamed up with Steel Dynamics of Fort Wayne, Ind., to build an aluminum mill somewhere in the Southeast. At this point, Steel Dynamics has not announced where the plant will be built. The steel producer would own 94% of the facility.

