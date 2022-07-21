ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Charlotte after take-off

By Blake Douglas
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

An American Airlines plane was forced to land after taking off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to a mechanical issue Tuesday night. It circled the airport for over two hours before that landing occurred, however.

Flight No. 1849 from Charlotte to Portland, Oregon, reported a “potential mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff around 7:40 p.m., airline spokesman Andrew Trull told The Charlotte Observer Wednesday. He did not specify what the issue was.

After the report was made, the plane circled the airport due to inclement weather and to burn fuel before landing again without complication at 10:03 p.m.

The aircraft was carrying 184 passengers and six crew members. No injuries were reported, Trull said.

All passengers were given hotel rooms for the night and left for Portland around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on another flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJAIs_0gmOKp4E00
An American Airlines plane was forced to re-land at Charlotte Douglas airport shortly after takeoff Tuesday evening. Wilfredo Lee AP

The first plane has been pulled from service to be evaluated by American Airlines’ maintenance team.

Back in May, an American Airlines plane headed to Miami veered off Charlotte’s runway. No injuries to passengers or crew were reported.

Charlotte is a hub airport for American Airlines, and the airline accounts for about 90% of the flights at the airport.

The airport also was one of the busiest in the world last year. Charlotte Douglas was ranked the fifth busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures, according to Airports Council International 2021 preliminary rankings.

