ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida families begin receiving Hope Florida checks

By Michael Eng
orangeobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Florida families are beginning to receive $450 checks as part of an initiative to assist parents. The checks are being sent to 59,000 families in the state. "As a father of three young children, I know that getting ready for a new school year can be both exciting and stressful,"...

www.orangeobserver.com

Comments / 1

Related
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Ron DeSantis: 'Do you want to be in Brandon's party?'

Hollywood, FL - At the Sunshine Summit, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was by far the most anticipated guest to take the stage. Gov. DeSantis kicked off his speech by bashing Democrats and highlighting Republican gains in the state of Florida, asking, "Do you want to be in Brandon's party?" After...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent, Despite National Economic Conditions

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida officials explain who will get $450 checks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is going to send some families a one-time payment of $450. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted a picture of a letter being sent out that explains $450 will be sent out per child to nearly 60,000 Florida families.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

Florida $450 child payment check: Who is eligible

Some families in Florida will be getting a one-time payment of $450 per child in an effort to assist families affected by rising inflation. Families don't need to apply and must fall into one of the following eligible categories:. Foster Parents. Relative Caregivers. Non-relative Caregivers. Families receiving TANF cash assistance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
fox13news.com

Florida sending $450 check per child to 59,000 families across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you received a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis, it may not be a scam. A record state budget signed earlier this year by the Florida governor also included millions of dollars to provide one-time payments to families with children, including foster families. During Friday's visit to Tampa, Casey DeSantis said foster families, adoptive families, and single mothers are eligible for the checks.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Families#State Of Florida#Fatherhood#Foster Children#Press
cltampa.com

Publix heiress donated $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
orlandoweekly.com

St. Pete artist sells stickers of anti-LGBT Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in drag to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy