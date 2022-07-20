Florida families begin receiving Hope Florida checks

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.

