West Covina, CA

West Covina police search for robbery suspect

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 20 AM Edition)

West Covina Police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on July 11.

According to a press release, the suspect was involved in an altercation after ripping a chain off of someone's neck.

However, the suspect, who officers estimate to be around 18-years-old, was able to elude capture and fled from the area on foot.

He is believed to be 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. Officers say he is either White or Hispanic, with brown hair.

Witnesses to the incident said that if the suspect was located, they could positively identify him.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at (626) 939-8539.

KFI AM 640

Man, 61, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) - Authorities Friday sought the public's help to locate a 61-year-old man with depression who was last seen in Santa Clarita. Timothy Lee Johnson was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, near the Santa Clara River, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

5 arrested in connection with Long Beach fatal shooting

Police Friday announced the arrest of five people in connection with a shooting in Long Beach that left a 24-year-old man dead and a woman injured. The Long Beach Police Department reported three men approached Duwayane Thomas shortly before 11 p.m. on June 3 in the area of 14th Street and Walnut Avenue and “discharged their firearms without provocation,” according to police.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Cash, phone and dog taken in Rosemead home invasion

Authorities are searching for three home-invasion robbers who held up a resident in Rosemead Thursday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 9200 block of Steele Street, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed. The victim was approached by three men who pointed a gun at him and demanded cash as he […]
ROSEMEAD, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Weapons Seized, 13 Arrested After Multi-Location Search Warrant is Served in Azusa

AZUSA - The cavalry was called in Friday as officers from nearby agencies assisted the Azusa Police Department in serving a multi-location search warrant. The operation netted 13 arrests and the seizure of illegal handguns and other evidence related to various gang crimes. Those arrested face charges ranging from probation violations to conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Azusa Police Department.
AZUSA, CA
HeySoCal

Deputy exposed to fentanyl during Rosemead traffic stop

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was recovering Friday after apparently being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop in Rosemead. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Thursday at Strathmore and Garvey avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy was taken to a hospital...
ROSEMEAD, CA
