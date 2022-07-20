Ga. sheriff says sex offender should ‘spend the rest of his natural-born life caged’

Christopher Baxter (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff is expressing his frustration after a registered sex offender who received parole committing his crimes a second time.

According to the Georgia Sex Offender Registry, Christopher Baxter was convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 in 2019.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says that less than a month after Baxter received parole for that crime, he was back to committing sex crimes against children.

Long says that earlier this week, investigators learned that Baxter had contacted an underage girl in another state and was trying to get inappropriate pictures of her.

“I am a firm believer in rehabilitation, but a person convicted of committing the act of child molestation, in my opinion, can not, and will not be rehabilitated,” Long said.

The sheriff showed his disdain for those who victimize children, saying that he believed drug addicts, alcoholics and thieves could be rehabilitated, but not those “capable of victimizing a child.”

“I hope he spends the rest of his natural-born life caged, where he is no longer allowed access to another innocent child,” Sheriff Long said in a Facebook post.

Baxter is being held in the Butts County Jail.

