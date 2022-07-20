Sony Direct PS5 restock sold out — where to find inventory next

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's been awhile since we've seen any PS5 restock. However, an invite-only Sony Direct console drop is now underway. The last few PS5 restocks from Sony were open to the general public, but it's unknown if today's drop will end with open access for everyone.

Should an open drop occur, you'll be able to get the PS5 for $499 via this link (opens in new tab) or the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549 via this link (opens in new tab). Public access usually kicks off at around 4 p.m. ET after the invite-only drop concludes.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

How to get invites from Sony Direct

Occasionally, Sony Direct has restocks for invited guests only. (The invites are sent out via e-mail). Sony opened up registration to these events to the general public last year. Now anyone can sign up for invite-only Sony Direct PS5 restocks.

Alternatively, you'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up via this link here (opens in new tab). Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll want to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

Keep in mind this trick doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite in time for the next PS5 drop, but it should increase your chances for the next exclusive Sony Direct PS5 restock event.

(Image credit: Future)

How to get a PS5 if you didn't receive an invite

Usually after an invite-only PS5 restock, Sony tends to open its virtual queue to the general public. However, that's not always a guarantee. (There have been instances where the retailer has completely sold out). If there are extra consoles, a restock for the general public will likely occur after the invite-only event wraps up. (Usually an hour or two after the start of the original drop). Of course, you can bookmark our page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.

(Image credit: Future)

