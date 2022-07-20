2022 County Fairs in the area
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – News Channel 34 has compiled a list of fairs in local counties.
- Date : July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)
- Address : Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862
- Price : Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12)
- Events include Demolition Derby, Super Stock/Modified Tractor Pulls, Hell Cat Stunt Drivers
- Contact: 607-692-4149 Email: broomecofair@frontiernet.net
- Date : August 10 – August 13, 2022 (Wednesday through Saturday)
- Address : Marvin Park, 50 W Main St, Owego NY
- Price : $15 Unlimited Daily Access Pass includes rides, grandstand and parking
- Events include Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derbys, Outlaw Pulling Series, East Coast Pro Wrestling and more
- Contact: Knewell@tiogacofair.com jbmarks444@hotmail.com
- Date: August 10 – August 14, 2022
- Address: 168 East Main Street, Norwich, NY 13815
- Price: Pass for over 30 rides and games is $25 in advance and $30 at the fair – Friday night will feature bull riding and barrel racing: tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of
- More events will be announced soon
- Contact: 607-334-9198 Email: info@chenangofair.com
- Date: August 15 – August 20, 2022
- Address: Fair Street, Walton, NY 13856
- Price: View ticket pricing here
- Events include horse and goat shows, live music, a demo derby, illusionist, ice cream social, and much more.
- Contact: 607-865-4763
