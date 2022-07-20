ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

2022 County Fairs in the area

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – News Channel 34 has compiled a list of fairs in local counties.

Broome County Fair

  • Date : July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)
  • Address : Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862
  • Price : Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12)
  • Events include Demolition Derby, Super Stock/Modified Tractor Pulls, Hell Cat Stunt Drivers
  • Contact: 607-692-4149 Email: broomecofair@frontiernet.net

Tioga County Fair

  • Date : August 10 – August 13, 2022 (Wednesday through Saturday)
  • Address : Marvin Park, 50 W Main St, Owego NY
  • Price : $15 Unlimited Daily Access Pass includes rides, grandstand and parking
  • Events include Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derbys, Outlaw Pulling Series, East Coast Pro Wrestling and more
  • Contact: Knewell@tiogacofair.com jbmarks444@hotmail.com

Chenango County Fair

  • Date: August 10 – August 14, 2022
  • Address: 168 East Main Street, Norwich, NY 13815
  • Price: Pass for over 30 rides and games is $25 in advance and $30 at the fair – Friday night will feature bull riding and barrel racing: tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of
  • More events will be announced soon
  • Contact: 607-334-9198 Email: info@chenangofair.com

Delaware County Fair

  • Date: August 15 – August 20, 2022
  • Address: Fair Street, Walton, NY 13856
  • Price: View ticket pricing here
  • Events include horse and goat shows, live music, a demo derby, illusionist, ice cream social, and much more.
  • Contact: 607-865-4763
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: July 22, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, 5,000 people gathered at the corner of Main and Murray Streets at 2 p.m. this afternoon to watch the laying of the cornerstone ceremony for the new Masonic temple. A memorial with a sculptured stone...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
