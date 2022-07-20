2022 County Fairs in the area

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Elks Lodge is hosting the “13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride” group next week. The Fallen Soldiers group are a bunch of motorcycle riders that are escorting the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame from Eugene, Oregon to the Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington D.C. to pay tribute to America’s fallen service members. As they cross the country, they frequently make stops at homes of fallen service members families to remind them that their hero hasn’t been forgotten. When they arrive at the Arlington National Cemetery they lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to bring the ride to a close.

