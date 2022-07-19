ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, IL

Avery Smith Miss Fulton County Fair contestant

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
 5 days ago
LEWISTOWN — Avery Smith is one of the contestants for the upcoming Miss Fulton County Fair pageant.

Sponsor: Lewistown Chamber of Commerce

Find out more about her here:

Hometown: Lewistown

Parents’ Names: Dawn and Mark Smith

Why did you decide to participate in the pageant?

I felt that the pageant would be a great opportunity to meet new people, gain some confidence, and polish my speaking skills.

Why are county fairs so important to Illinois?

To me, county fairs are important in teaching individuals about agriculture and its benefits to the society we live in. I also feel that county fairs are great in helping to show the similarities and differences of counties throughout our state.

