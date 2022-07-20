ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timex Announced a Retro, Dive-Style Automatic Watch

By Zen Love
Cover picture for the articleHere's something a bit unexpected: Timex quietly released a 40mm-wide, automatic dive-style watch with 100m of water resistance. It's the Waterbury Dive, and it looks pretty damn handsome with a retro-leaning design and cool bracelet style. What makes it look even better is the $299 price tag. With its...

