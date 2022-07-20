ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ME

Good Will-Hinckley names new president to succeed Rob Moody

By William Hall
mainebiz.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Will-Hinckley, the private school and education services provider in Fairfield, has named longtime educator Gary Dugal as its new president and executive director. He succeeds Rob Moody, who is leaving the private, nonprofit institution at the end of the month to become the principal at China Primary School in Regional...

www.mainebiz.biz

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Maine leaders call for investigation into closing of Augusta Chipotle

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Chipotle restaurant in Augustaofficially permanently closed Tuesday with the company citing staffing challenges. The restaurant had been closed to the public since June 17, though staff continued to be trained. In a statement, a corporate spokesperson said "We have been unable to adequately staff this...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon residents express concerns over the town manager’s resignation

Hermon, Maine (WABI) -Hermon residents had a lot of questions at the town council meeting Thursday night regarding the departure of town manager Howard Kroll, but they didn’t get the answers they wanted. At a special meeting last week, the council announced after an executive session that Kroll had...
HERMON, ME
Q97.9

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Farmington, ME
Local
Maine Education
City
Fairfield, ME
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor tax hike surprises some property owners

Boothbay Harbor recently mailed notices to property owners giving the “full market value” of their property as of April 1. Included in the notice was the 2022-23 property tax assessment which for some increased as much as 60% over last year’s tax. According to the notices, a...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#The University Of Maine#Gwh
Q106.5

What is Going On at the Brewer Municipal Pool?

A hot and humid stretch that we are going through right now has everybody looking for relief. If your kids are freaking out about the heat, we feel for you. And if you thought of taking them for a swim at the Brewer Municipal Pool, oh oh, it is closed. It is currently being repaired.
BREWER, ME
B98.5

The Iconic Olde Federal Building In Downtown Augusta Is For Sale

For nearly a century and a half, the Olde Federal Building has been the most recognizable part of downtown Augusta. According to Wikipedia, the building was designed by Mifflin E. Bell. Made of granite, the building spent many decades being used as the city's post office and as a courthouse. More recently, it has been used as an office building.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone

Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine prison program pairs residents with puppies

WARREN, Maine — Most Mainers will never have a reason to go to the Maine State Prison. From the outside, cement walls and barbed wire look foreboding, but inside — there's important work being done that's giving those serving time there a new purpose. National nonprofit America's VetDogs...
WARREN, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
wabi.tv

Search for Bangor man continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June. It’s taken a hopeful turn recently after a state trooper may have spotted him within the last couple of days. His family, law enforcement and...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy