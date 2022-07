REVERE - More than 100 residents of the Water's Edge building in Revere still have no idea when or if they will be able to move back into their homes.Residents say they were forced to pack up and move out of the building about two weeks after a fire broke out on an 11th floor deck of the building on June 21. That's when city officials determined the building was unsafe and condemned it. "They give you five to ten minutes to take your clothing from the building. Where you gonna go? I don't know?" one angry resident told us....

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO